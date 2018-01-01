water damage

A Way to Waterproof Your iPhone? Apple Is Looking Into It.
Apple

A Way to Waterproof Your iPhone? Apple Is Looking Into It.

The Cupertino, Calif.-based colossus is looking for a way to make its smartphones, tablets and laptops resistant to the kiss of death for electronics: moisture.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.