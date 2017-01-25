Why This Entrepreneur Skips Outsourcing Labor to Provide a Livable Wage for Locals

Outsourcing for cheap labor was never an option for this entrepreneur. In fact, he's made fair living wage and a strong company culture core values of his Brooklyn-based company.

Shamus Jones is the owner of Brooklyn Brine, a local producer of brine-infused vegan condiments and pickles.

In order to retain a healthy workforce, empower employees and create a strong product to share on the market, Jones has made it his mission to provide a liveable wage for local people. "We could have gone the route of paying minimum wage or as little as possible to get away with, but we really value the contributions of everyone within the company," he shares.

And in turn, the employees, or as Jones says, his co-workers, have remained loyal to Brooklyn Brine, allowing the company to continually promote within.

Watch the video to learn how this entrepreneur empowers his employees.