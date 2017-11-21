Sarah Michelle Gellar and the Co-Founders of Foodstirs on Failure, Morning Routines and More

At Entrepreneur Live, the Foodstirs team chatted about what keeps them going.

The challenges of running a business can wear down any entrepreneur. For Foodstirs, a baking mix company founded by Sarah Michelle Gellar, Galit Laibow and Greg Fleishman, getting through the tough times comes down to positivity and the pursuit of opportunity and learning.

We heard from the trio at the Entrepreneur Live conference in Los Angeles earlier this month, where they told us about how they get through failure -- and hectic mornings.

Watch the video above to hear from them about how they start their days and how they describe what it means to be an entrepreneur.

