How To Attract The Best Mentors, According to Tim Ferriss

What do the most successful people do when they’re feeling overwhelmed or unfocused? How did failure set them up for later success? What unusual habits do they have? What are the best or worst investments they’ve ever made?

In his new book, Tribe of Mentors, best-selling author Tim Ferriss asks these kinds of pointed questions to more than 100 of the world’s best thinkers and doers. And in this live chat, Entrepreneur editor in chief Jason Feifer asks Ferriss some pointed questions as well. Ferriss talks about how to find and cultivate mentors, how he’s having the most productive time of his life, how to spot the right and wrong opportunities and more.

Because Ferriss's books have become enormous tomes, we also decided to run a little physics test. We put a lemon on one end of a spoon. We drop Tribe of Mentors on the other end. Watch to see how far that lemon flies. Hint: The book clocks in at 600 pages, so it’s weighty in every possible way.