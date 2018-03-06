This Health Food Entrepreneur Uses An Age-Old Method for Staying Organized and Motivated
Forget digital tools and apps. Sometimes the best way to get things done is the old-fashioned route with a pen and paper. That’s what helps entrepreneur Anke Albert, the founder of healthy cookie and granola company Anke’s Fit Bakery, get things done.
Whether she’s searching for new ideas or writing down her to-do list, Albert finds that actually writing things down on paper helps her accomplish more throughout the day. Of course a notebook isn’t only good for listing your day’s reminders, Albert also finds it a helpful source for inspiration and a way to archive old ideas.
Whether or not you’re in need of some inspiration or a new way of tracking your accomplishments, try taking out a pen and paper. To learn more from Albert, click play
