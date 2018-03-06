My Queue

This Health Food Entrepreneur Uses An Age-Old Method for Staying Organized and Motivated

With all the technology around us, sometimes the best way to cut through the noise is to get back to the basics.
Entrepreneur Staff
Special Projects Director and Founder of This Dog's Life
1 min read

Forget digital tools and apps. Sometimes the best way to get things done is the old-fashioned route with a pen and paper. That’s what helps entrepreneur Anke Albert, the founder of healthy cookie and granola company Anke’s Fit Bakery, get things done.

10 Simple Productivity Tips for Organizing Your Work Life

Whether she’s searching for new ideas or writing down her to-do list, Albert finds that actually writing things down on paper helps her accomplish more throughout the day. Of course a notebook isn’t only good for listing your day’s reminders, Albert also finds it a helpful source for inspiration and a way to archive old ideas.

Whether or not you’re in need of some inspiration or a new way of tracking your accomplishments, try taking out a pen and paper. To learn more from Albert, click play

Get Organized With These 6 Tips That Lead to More Productive Days

 

