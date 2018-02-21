Why Willpower Is Actually a Bad Thing

/

Why do you need to exert control over something in the first place?

February 21, 2018 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel breaks down the simple problem with willpower. Willpower is all about exerting your control over something -- often something outside yourself. But, that need to bring something under control implies that thing was out of control to begin with. If you never let it get out of control in the first place, your need for willpower will lessen.

For example, when your body is exhausted, you often need more willpower to make simple choices or perform positive actions than you would if you were fully rested and energized.

