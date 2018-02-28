My Queue

Lifestyle / Personal Health

3 Lifestyle Hacks You Can Utilize to Get More Done in Less Time

Don't make life harder than it has to be.
- Contributor
Entrepreneur Network Contributor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Ben Angel breaks down three things you can do in your daily life that will help you be more productive, healthier and happier over the long run. 

In his last video, Angel explained the problem with willpower -- if you have to exert self-control, it means that something is out of control to start with. Here, he goes beyond identifying that problem and helps you find productive strategies to keep your world more in balance. 

You can live a happier and easier life simply by making a few easy changes. Click play to learn the three tips Angel recommends you can use to get started.

