When Raising Capital, the Most Important Thing Is Who Is Giving You the Money

The right investors can make or break your business, regardless of the dollar amount.

March 27, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Amy Williams was inspired to get into the retail business because of the horrible clothes her mother dressed her in as a kid. The discount and access allowed her to buy her own clothes and develop her own style. This sparked her interest in retail and catapulted her into an enormously successful career in the industry. After spending 14 years at Gap, starting as an assistant merchandiser and working her way up to vice president of product development and design, Williams spent a few years at Lucky Brand and then founded her own company Peek…Aren’t You Curious. She eventually landed at Citizens of Humanity, where she now serves as CEO.

Kara Goldin, founder and CEO of hint, sat down with Williams to chat about her career and specifically her advice on raising money for your venture. In this video, Williams shares insight on the value of who the people are that are investing, versus simply the dollars and cents attached to that person, since they will be with you for the long haul. She also advises entrepreneurs not to chase growth and to really evaluate the reasons your company may not be profitable and make the tough decisions to get you there faster than someone else may suggest.