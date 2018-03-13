Randi Zuckerberg Discovered When She Was a Kid the Importance of Asking for What You Want

/

When you want something, sometimes you just have to ask.

March 13, 2018 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Randi Zuckerberg is an entrepreneur with an extremely impressive career track. She is the former director of market development at Facebook, founder and CEO of Zuckerberg Media, editor-in-chief of Dot Complicated and creator of the animated children’s show Dot. She is an outspoken advocate for diversity in tech and created Sue’s Pop-Up Tech Kitchen to get kids, and particularly young girls, excited about tech.

Related: Why Everyone Can Use Randi Zuckerberg's Number One Focus Tip