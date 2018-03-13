Randi Zuckerberg Discovered When She Was a Kid the Importance of Asking for What You Want
Randi Zuckerberg is an entrepreneur with an extremely impressive career track. She is the former director of market development at Facebook, founder and CEO of Zuckerberg Media, editor-in-chief of Dot Complicated and creator of the animated children’s show Dot. She is an outspoken advocate for diversity in tech and created Sue’s Pop-Up Tech Kitchen to get kids, and particularly young girls, excited about tech.
Kara Goldin, founder and CEO of hint, can relate to many of the challenges Zuckerberg faced as a fellow female entrepreneur. In this video, Goldin sits down with Zuckerberg to talk about the lessons she learned along the way, and the value of simply asking for what you want -- a lesson she learned from her experience in theater at a very young age.