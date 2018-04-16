My Queue

3 Things To Know

Elon Musk Throws Shade at Robots! 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
  1. Blame the robots! In an interview with CBS, Elon Musk said that Tesla's Model 3 production problems may have arisen because there were too many robots involved in the process and that the company would have benefited from having more living and breathing human beings on the line.

  2. Two black were arrested in a Philadelphia Starbucks after they were refused access to its bathroom because they hadn't purchased anything and then refused to leave to store. Amid cries for a boycott, Starbucks chief executive Kevin R. Johson tweeted an apology to the men, calling the situation “reprehensible.”

  3. Today is the 122nd running of the Boston Marathon, where 30,000 runners are battling rain, wind and cold temperatures. This is the fifth anniversary of the deadly 2013 bombings at the finish line. So if you need a good dose of inspiration this morning, tune in and watch these runners go. #BostonStrong

