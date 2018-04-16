Elon Musk Throws Shade at Robots! 3 Things to Know Today.

April 16, 2018 1 min read

Blame the robots! In an interview with CBS, Elon Musk said that Tesla's Model 3 production problems may have arisen because there were too many robots involved in the process and that the company would have benefited from having more living and breathing human beings on the line.

Two black were arrested in a Philadelphia Starbucks after they were refused access to its bathroom because they hadn't purchased anything and then refused to leave to store. Amid cries for a boycott, Starbucks chief executive Kevin R. Johson tweeted an apology to the men, calling the situation “reprehensible.”