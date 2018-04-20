Rapper Nipsey Hussle Reveals the Art of Being a Self-Made Millionaire

/

Andrew Medal sits down with rapper Nipsey Hussle to discuss how gang life catapulted his success, his latest album 'Victory Lap' and his various businesses, including a blockchain-specific startup.

April 20, 2018 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Nipsey Hussle is arguably hip-hop's hottest star right now, with his much-anticipated album release of Victory Lap. Hussle has been making his name from a steady stream of mixtapes including 2013’s Crenshaw, which he sold at $100 a pop, netting $100,000 in the process. He's collaborated with artists like YG, Diddy and Jeezy. His record label All In Records recently partnered with Atlantic Records to increase his distribution, and he's turning the industry on its head by owning the rights to his music. He's an entrepreneur in every sense with multiple businesses including his record label and his clothing brand The Marathon Company, and he's even an early investor in some blockchain-based startups. Hussle kicks off Season 2 of Action & Ambition with Entrepreneur Network partner Andrew Medal.

Related: Hip Hop Legend Damon Dash Explains How His Street Mentality Catapulted Him to the Top