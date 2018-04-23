My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends / 3 Things To Know

Tesla Gets an F and Better-Looking People Don't Always Get Better Paychecks! 3 Things to Know.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
- Entrepreneur Staff
Editorial Director
1 min read
  1. Elon fails! The Better Business Bureau gave Tesla an "F," citing the company's lack of ability to resolve customer complaints, and sometimes not even responding to the issues at all.
  2. According to researchers from the London School of Economics and the University of Massachusetts, beauty may have its benefits, but a higher paycheck isn't necessarily one of them. A study of 20,000 young Americans found that people, regardless of their looks, earned significantly more than others if they are conscientious, extroverted, and not so neurotic. 
  3. Amazon is reported to be working on its first home robot, described as a "mobile Alexa" by Bloomberg. Wow, every day The Jetsons is looking more and more like a documentary.

Watch the last 3 Things to Know video: Did JPMorgan Spy on Its Staff?

Palantir's Data-Mining Software Was Used to Spy on JPMorgan Staff, and Company Terms Are Getting a Rewrite. 3 Things to Know Today.

  • --shares
Add to Queue