Tesla Gets an F and Better-Looking People Don't Always Get Better Paychecks! 3 Things to Know.
- Elon fails! The Better Business Bureau gave Tesla an "F," citing the company's lack of ability to resolve customer complaints, and sometimes not even responding to the issues at all.
- According to researchers from the London School of Economics and the University of Massachusetts, beauty may have its benefits, but a higher paycheck isn't necessarily one of them. A study of 20,000 young Americans found that people, regardless of their looks, earned significantly more than others if they are conscientious, extroverted, and not so neurotic.
- Amazon is reported to be working on its first home robot, described as a "mobile Alexa" by Bloomberg. Wow, every day The Jetsons is looking more and more like a documentary.
