Jeff Bezos Has a Vision for the Future — And It’s the Exact Opposite of What Other AI Leaders Predict

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Key Takeaways Jeff Bezos predicted that AI could boost productivity enough for more families to live on a single income.

He said those productivity gains could allow some people to support their families while working just three days a week.

Bezos predicted hiring challenges, not mass unemployment, as more people choose to work less or leave the workforce.

AI leaders, including two of Anthropic’s co-founders, have cautioned that AI could rapidly replace human jobs, leading to mass unemployment. Now Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is outlining a different future, where AI leads to human labor shortages instead.

In an interview earlier this week with Fox News anchor Bret Baier, Bezos predicted that AI-driven productivity gains could eventually reshape the economics of family life.

“You’re not going to need to have a two-earner income household,” Bezos said. He predicted a future in which AI would allow for one salary to support a family.

Choosing a three-day workweek

Bezos also suggested that AI could change how much time people need to spend earning a living. If the technology delivers the productivity gains he expects, workers could make enough money to avoid the traditional five-day week.

“Some people will also decide, you know what, I can support my family working three days a week,” Bezos said. “That’s what productivity in the economy means.”

Bezos predicted that AI’s productivity gains could allow more people to opt out of the workforce, leaving employers with a smaller pool of candidates to recruit.

“It’s going to actually be difficult to hire people because the productivity in the economy is going to make it so that if people don’t want to work two jobs, they won’t have to,” he said.

Bezos is not alone in envisioning a future where employees work less because of AI.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has also predicted that AI could give future generations more time away from work. In an October 2023 interview with Bloomberg TV, Dimon said today’s children would “probably be working three-and-a-half days a week.”

Elon Musk has offered a similarly optimistic view of an AI-powered economy. Musk said last year at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum that AI would make money “irrelevant.” He suggested that as AI progresses, it will make work “optional,” like playing sports and video games.

Yet other leaders offer a more pessimistic view

As AI takes on more office work, some leaders have warned that companies could use it to cut staff rather than shorten workweeks — potentially leaving millions of people without jobs.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei offered one of the starkest forecasts in May 2025, telling Axios that AI could eliminate half of all entry-level white-collar jobs within one to five years and push U.S. unemployment to between 10% and 20%.

Geoffrey Hinton, the pioneering researcher known as the “Godfather of AI,” has also warned that the financial benefits could come at workers’ expense. “What’s actually going to happen is rich people are going to use AI to replace workers,” he told the Financial Times in September 2025. “It’s going to create massive unemployment and a huge rise in profits.”

Ford CEO Jim Farley raised a similar alarm at the Aspen Ideas Festival in June 2025. “Artificial intelligence is going to replace literally half of all white-collar workers in the U.S.,” he said.