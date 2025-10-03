Jeff Bezos Explains Why the AI Bubble Exists, and What’s Going to Happen When It Bursts

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said that investor overexcitement and inflated valuations are evidence of an AI bubble.

Bezos said that “the benefits to society from AI are going to be gigantic,” even if the bubble bursts.

Research firm MacroStrategy Partnership claims that the AI bubble is 17 times the size of the dot-com bubble, per MarketWatch.

Jeff Bezos thinks AI technology is in an “industrial bubble.”

On Friday at Italian Tech Week in Turin, Italy, Bezos said that the hype and investment currently defining the sector are bigger than the proven profitability of all of the companies within it, CNBC reported.

“People get very excited, like they are today, about artificial intelligence,” Bezos said at the event.

Bezos said that bubbles happen when stock prices are “disconnected” from the core of a business, and become overinflated compared to what’s produced. So valuations rise much higher than what those companies are actually worth. In the infamous dot-com crash in the early 2000s, Internet-based companies attracted investments, despite not making a profit or having viable business plans. When reality set in, the market crashed, leading to significant losses for investors and bankruptcies for many startups.

Bezos explained that during a boom, every experiment or idea ends up getting funded because investors “have a hard time” choosing good ideas over lackluster ones during the excitement.

Still, Bezos said that industrial bubbles are “not nearly as bad” because the underlying technology developed in one can benefit society — even when the bubble bursts. He gave the example of the biotech and pharmaceutical bubble of the 1990s, which resulted in the creation of life-saving medicines, even though some companies went under.

“When the dust settles and you see who the winners [are], societies benefit from those inventions,” Bezos said. “That is what is going to happen here, too. This is real, the benefits to society from AI are going to be gigantic.”

Jeff Bezos speaks on stage during the Italian Tech Week 2025 at OGR Officina Grandi Riparazioni on October 3, 2025 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, AI startups are receiving more money now than ever. PitchBook data shows that AI startups raised $104.3 billion in the U.S. in the first half of 2025, almost as much as all startups raised the entire previous year.

Bezos isn’t the only tech billionaire cautioning about an AI bubble — OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, whose company was just valued at $500 billion, the highest for any private company ever, said in August at a press dinner that he thinks “investors as a whole are overexcited about AI,” leading to overfunding.

Further, research firm MacroStrategy Partnership claims that the AI bubble is 17 times the size of the dot-com bubble and four times as big as the 2008 real estate one, per MarketWatch.

Bezos is the fourth-richest person in the world, with a net worth of $245 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He follows Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Oracle Founder Larry Ellison, and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.