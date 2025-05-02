Jeff Bezos Is Selling Billions Worth of Amazon Stock, According to a New Filing The shares are worth about $4.8 billion at the current price.

By Erin Davis Edited by Sherin Shibu

Photo by Craig T Fruchtman | Getty Images
Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos attend the 2025 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar on April 05, 2025 in Santa Monica, California.

According to a Friday financial filing, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is selling up to 25 million shares of Amazon stock over the next 13 months.

The shares are worth about $4.8 billion at the current value.

Last year, Bezos sold $13.5 billion worth of Amazon shares, which CNBC notes was the first time he sold company stock since 2021.

Bezos started Amazon in 1994 and is the company's top shareholder. He stepped down as CEO in 2021.

It's unclear why Bezos is selling now, but uncertainty over tariffs and the market has other billionaires hoarding cash. Plus, the Blue Origin founder's lavish wedding to fiancée Lauren Sánchez is reportedly taking place in Venice, Italy, next month, though the couple has denied reports that the event "of the century" could cost more than half a billion dollars.

Bezos is currently the No. 2 richest person in the world with a net worth of $212 billion, according to Bloomberg's Billionaire Index. The majority of his wealth comes from his Amazon shares.

Amazon is the No. 4 biggest company in the world as of press time, with a market cap of just over $2 trillion.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Trending News Writer

