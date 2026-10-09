Apple’s Next Big Push Isn’t an iPhone. It’s Your Front Door.

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Key Takeaways Apple and LG are working on smart home products, including a doorbell and thermostat.

The accessories will be LG-branded, with LG handling manufacturing and customer support.

The partnership would put both companies in direct competition with Amazon and Google.

Apple’s next move could change how you walk through your front door.

According to a new Bloomberg report, Apple is developing new smart home devices as it pushes beyond phones, tablets and laptops. The iPhone-maker is teaming up with LG on a doorbell, lock and thermostat — and the unusual partnership will power its upcoming smart home initiatives.

As part of the deal, Apple will help develop the accessories, which will be LG-branded. LG will also manufacture the products and handle customer support. Apple has taken this behind-the-scenes approach before, working with accessories companies such as Belkin and Logitech, per Bloomberg.

The setup lets Apple add more devices to its ecosystem without taking on all the expense and logistics of making and supporting them itself. It can still influence the design, customize features and oversee engineering while keeping its involvement out of public view.

The LG accessories aren’t expected to reach shoppers for at least another few months.

Apple is also reportedly preparing an updated HomePod mini and a new TV set-top box. The Apple TV 4K (3rd generation) is Apple’s current media streaming set-top box, and the 64 GB Wi-Fi model retails for around $199. It allows users to stream live TV and watch sports from providers like ESPN.

Beyond the doorbell and thermostat, the smart home lineup will include a smart deadbolt, indoor and outdoor security cameras and a floodlight camera.

Seeking regulatory approval

LG has spent the past several weeks seeking approvals for the devices from organizations including the U.S. Federal Communications Commission. Their public databases offer a glimpse of the lineup, with filings that list product names, technical details and features, along with drawings of the accessories.

The documents name seven products: the LG Video Doorbell Wired, LG Floodlight Cam, LG Outdoor Cam Plug-In, LG Indoor Cam Plug-In, LG Smart Deadbolt Lock, LG Smart Thermostat and LG Temperature Sensor. LG has asked to keep photos and more detailed information confidential until early next year. The company does not mention Apple’s role in the filings.

Many of the accessories support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The door lock also includes ultra-wideband capability, a feature that lets the door unlock automatically as a user approaches.

Apple and LG’s plans

According to Bloomberg, Apple intends to introduce additional smart home products in the future, including a privacy-focused home monitor, a hub with a screen mounted on a robotic arm and a home security monitoring service.

Meanwhile, LG is branching out beyond TVs and appliances. The recent news means that the company is developing its first indoor camera in nearly a decade, plus its first outdoor camera, thermostat, floodlight camera and doorbell in recent years.

It also marks the first time LG will sell a smart lock outside South Korea, expanding its reach into homes.

The move would also bring Apple and LG into more direct competition with the Amazon Ring and Google Nest smart home ecosystems.