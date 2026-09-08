Apple Is Preparing to Release a Wave of New Products. Here’s What to Expect.

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Key Takeaways Apple is gearing up for its annual iPhone release event on Wednesday.

The event, called “Surprise and Shine” this year, will reportedly showcase a foldable iPhone.

It will mark the company’s first event with new CEO John Ternus at the helm.

Apple’s “Surprise and Shine” event on Wednesday is shaping up to be one of its busiest launches in years.

According to Tom’s Guide, Apple will reportedly introduce three new iPhones at the event. The centerpiece could be Apple’s long-rumored foldable iPhone, widely expected to carry the iPhone Ultra name. The phone is rumored to use a book-style design with a 7.8-inch internal display and 5.5-inch outer screen. It will allow Apple to enter a foldable market that Samsung and other Android manufacturers have already spent years developing.

The Ultra could be a major statement product but is likely an expensive one. Tom’s Guide reports estimated prices ranging from $2,000 to $2,500 and warns that availability may be limited at launch.

The other two iPhones Apple is expected to introduce are the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. Both models are rumored to run on Apple’s upcoming A20 Pro chip. The phones may look similar to the prior Pro generation, but with a smaller Dynamic Island and a better front-facing camera.

Expected price hikes

A report last month from Counterpoint Research predicted that the iPhone 18 Pro models would cost $250 to $350 more than the existing iPhone 17 Pro lineup. The current iPhone 17 Pro Max costs $1,599; the iPhone 18 Pro Max could cost between $1,849 and $1,949.

“A price increase on the new iPhones is inevitable,” the Counterpoint Research team wrote in the report. “The question is not whether Apple passes it on, but how large the final price bump is.”

Bloomberg recently reported that Apple will not introduce the standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Plus and a new iPhone Air at the “Surprise and Shine” event. Apple is reportedly reserving the event for higher-priced devices, while saving lower-priced models for a later release date.

Apple will reportedly launch updates to the Apple Watch at Wednesday’s event. The company could show the Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4, with faster chips, new health features and possible design changes. The watches will likely come with new colors and ceramic cases.

Apple is additionally rumored to announce a new generation of AirPods. Tom’s Guide reports that possible upgrades include a newer chip, on-ear volume controls and health-oriented sensors.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is gearing up to release new devices and enter new product areas this year, including a new smart home hub with a 7-inch screen. Apple is also planning to introduce a new version of the Apple TV 4K streaming box, which hasn’t had an upgrade since 2022.

A new chapter

Apple has a new CEO, former head of hardware engineering John Ternus, who took over on September 1. Ternus will lead the event on Wednesday.

In a leaked memo to staff on his first day as CEO, Ternus said he was “so excited about everything we have in store.”

“We have a huge launch next week that’s going to be phenomenal,” he wrote. “Thanks for everything you’ve all done to make it possible.”