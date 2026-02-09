Apple is about to kick off a busy 2026 with a blitz of product releases over the next several weeks, according to Bloomberg. The iPhone 17e is coming in the next few weeks at $599 with the A19 chip from the iPhone 17, MagSafe charging, and Apple’s newest in-house cellular chips.

Updated iPads are also imminent, including a refreshed entry-level model with the A18 chip and iPad Airs with M4 processors. The base iPad is getting Apple Intelligence support for the first time, which will be a major part of the marketing. Apple also has several Macs coming shortly, including new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros and the MacBook Air with M5 processors.

The centerpiece launch is Apple’s low-cost MacBook featuring a screen under 13 inches powered by an iPhone-class chip. It’s designed to compete with cheaper Windows laptops and Chromebooks and should serve as an enticing product in enterprise and emerging markets. Looking toward the second half of the year, Apple plans to release its first foldable iPhone and a MacBook Pro with an OLED screen and touch support.

