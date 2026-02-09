Hollywood director Michael Bay says he got hired to direct Cadillac’s Super Bowl ad, pitched his ideas, then got fired — but he claims the company used his concepts in their ads anyway. The spot aired during Sunday’s Super Bowl. Now he’s suing for $1.5 million.

The “Transformers” director filed a breach-of-contract and fraud lawsuit, alleging Cadillac F1 CEO Dan Towriss hired him in November 2025 to produce and direct the ad after Bay presented his pitch, which included desert landscapes and specific visual styles from his previous films. A month later, he was informed Cadillac was “going in a different direction” with someone else producing the commercial.

Cadillac denied Bay’s claims, saying it “became clear he couldn’t meet our timeline” and that “the concept and creative were already developed.” The company said it was only exploring Bay as a director. Bay alleges Cadillac wanted a “Michael Bay commercial at a bargain-basement price.”

