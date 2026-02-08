Convert, Edit and Protect Your Business Documents for Just $30

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The average office worker spends approximately 50% of their time managing documents rather than creating value for their business, research from Adobe says. If you’re running a company that handles contracts, proposals, or client documentation, eliminate document conversion headaches with a lifetime PDF tool that processes files in seconds while preserving original formatting. PDF Converter & Editor is currently available to new users for just $29.99.

Professional document management without monthly subscriptions

PDF Converter & Editor handles the document tasks that slow down your business operations. The software converts PDF files to Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Text, HTML, and image formats while maintaining layouts, hyperlinks, and graphics. You can also create PDFs by merging MS documents and images in just a few clicks.

The built-in optical character recognition (OCR) technology extracts text from scanned documents and image-based PDFs, making it possible to edit contracts and forms that arrive as scans. This saves hours when you need to revise client agreements without retyping from scratch.

Business owners managing sensitive information can protect PDFs with password encryption or remove existing passwords when access is needed. The watermark feature lets you brand documents with company logos before sending them to clients.

The form-building capability allows you to design interactive PDF forms or fill existing documents with text, checkboxes, and annotations. Sales teams can customize proposal templates, while HR departments can streamline onboarding paperwork.

The batch conversion feature processes multiple PDF files simultaneously, which is essential for companies handling high volumes of documents. Legal firms can convert case files, and accounting departments can process financial statements without converting files one at a time.

Additional features include merging PDFs, splitting PDFs to extract pages, compressing files for email, and extracting images in one click. The software functions as your default PDF reader with annotation capabilities.

Get a lifetime license to PDF Converter & Editor while it's available to new users for just $29.99, a 70% discount off the regular $99.99 retail price.

