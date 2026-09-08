To Have A Productive Day, Do This As Soon As You Wake Up

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Key Takeaways When we wake up, we go through a process called “sleep inertia”.

Your actions during this time can impact how your brain functions the rest of the day.

Instead of reaching for your phone, spend a moment thinking and focusing.

The most powerful window of time happens as soon as you open your eyes. And what you decide to do in those first few minutes will set the course for your entire day.

Sleep inertia is the transition we go through from the sleep state to the waking one. As you regain consciousness, parts of your brain slowly come online. Your focus comes online, your alertness, your attention, your awareness, your emotional regulation, and your creativity all are waking up.

At this moment, your short-term working memory is least full. During the day, it holds and toggles between three to five items at once. So you’re remembering to pick up the kids after school, cook dinner, prepare for a meeting, pay a bill, or work on a project simultaneously. But when you wake, it’s like you get a memory reset.

Put these two things together and it means that the window of waking becomes especially potent for attentional priming — guiding your brain toward what to focus on during the day. So what you choose to feed your brain in the first few minutes can disproportionally affect and influence the rest of your day.

Think of it this way: You wouldn’t wake up and feed your body five cupcakes and a liter of soda. But that is what you’re doing when you roll over and reach for your phone. As you scroll, you’re feeding your brain with distraction, despair, social comparison, and fear—and that will disproportionally affect three things:

Mood. What you take in affects your emotions and emotional regulation. Notice how you feel after you watch or read content driven by fear, despair, or anger. You’ll likely feel irritable, annoyed, angry, depressed, or sad. Then reverse this and notice how you feel when you take in material that’s uplifting, inspiring, motivational, empowering, and joyful.

What you take in affects your emotions and emotional regulation. Notice how you feel after you watch or read content driven by fear, despair, or anger. You’ll likely feel irritable, annoyed, angry, depressed, or sad. Then reverse this and notice how you feel when you take in material that’s uplifting, inspiring, motivational, empowering, and joyful. Focus. The images and material you feed your brain show it what to focus on in the outer world. If you watch two people fighting online, then you’re likely to see scenes of conflict play out during the day.

The images and material you feed your brain show it what to focus on in the outer world. If you watch two people fighting online, then you’re likely to see scenes of conflict play out during the day. Framing. Everything that happens to you during the day can be an opportunity or a crisis. If you show your brain stressful, fear-based, and anxiety-provoking situations first thing in the morning, then you’re more likely to see crisis instead of opportunities.

Beyond how you frame your day, there’s a biological hook at play: dopamine. Reaching for your phone gives your half-awake brain a rush of quick, effortless stimulation before your feet touch the floor. You’re telling your nervous system that this is the minimum amount of excitement it should expect today.

The problem is that real life can’t compete with a hyper-optimized feed. Once you’ve started your morning with rapid-fire hits, everyday moments like making coffee, looking outside your window, or sitting in silence feel utterly dull. You’ve conditioned your brain to crave constant input from minute one, making distraction unavoidable.

I know how tempting it is to pick up your phone first thing. So many people do this. But you can change this. Grabbing a book and spending five minutes reading will set you up to win the day. Remember the mantra: Mind Before Media.

This doesn’t mean abandoning your phone forever. It’s simply a question you answer every morning: who gets to speak to you first? An algorithm created to profit off your anxiety, or your own clear-headed vision for the day? Distraction is a choice you don’t need to make.

So tomorrow, before you reach for the phone, sit with a thought that’s yours. It’s a small window, but it belongs to you. What you put into it shapes everything that comes after.

Adapted excerpt from LIMITLESS DAILY by Jim Kwik published by Hay House, Inc. Copyright @ 2026.