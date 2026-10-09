Still Doing All the Marketing Yourself? Build Your First AI Employee in ChatGPT (No Tech Skills Needed)

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Key Takeaways

Discover how specialized AI employees can work together through clear responsibilities, shared goals and handoffs.

Learn the seven building blocks I use to give each teammate the instructions, context and tools needed to do its job.

Start with one recurring bottleneck and build your team around the work that matters to your business.

You have AI writing your emails, researching content and helping with your next video. But someone still has to explain the job, check the result and move the work to the next step. That someone is probably you.

As a solopreneur, it’s easy to end up managing a growing collection of conversations while the work you wanted to escape keeps piling up. Each tool helps with its piece. You’re still responsible for making the pieces fit.

In this video, I show you how I organize my AI growth team in ChatGPT, with Eva, my dot (one of OpenAI’s new always-on AI agents), acting as chief of staff.

Start with what you need the team to achieve

The starting point is a question every business owner needs to answer: What do I need this team to help me achieve? The answer determines who belongs on it.

On my team, Maven handles email marketing strategy. Rainmaker researches content. Pulse prepares and schedules email campaigns. Eva coordinates the work between them.

The email workflow, for example, can begin with Maven researching ideas based on previous campaigns. Once I approve the direction, the next task goes to Pulse. For video, research informs the topic, I approve and script it, and the work moves into editing and animation.

Seven things to check when building an AI teammate

Those handoffs depend on how you set up each teammate. I organize mine in separate ChatGPT projects, keeping the relevant instructions and files together so each specialist has a clear job. A useful AI teammate needs more than a name and a clever prompt. It needs to understand the result you expect, the information it can rely on and when your approval is required.

Here are the seven things I check:

A definition of done: the result that counts as finished

the result that counts as finished A trigger: the instruction or schedule that starts the work

the instruction or schedule that starts the work Specific instructions: how the job should be completed

how the job should be completed Context: the facts, files and examples needed to do it well

the facts, files and examples needed to do it well Tools: access to the software required for the task

access to the software required for the task Skills: reusable procedures for jobs you want performed consistently

reusable procedures for jobs you want performed consistently A written operating guide: a readable document explaining the role, boundaries and handoffs

I also assign responsibility for tracking the mission. Your team can produce plenty of work without moving you closer to more sales, leads or exposure. You need a way to review whether those activities contribute to the goals you set, and to spot where work is getting stuck.

Start with one role

Before you build your first teammate, ask yourself: Where is work piling up? Which recurring job keeps pulling me away from growing the business? What would a finished result look like, and who needs it next?

You don’t need to recreate my entire team. Start with one useful role, give it the resources to succeed and review the output. Add the next role when you understand how its work connects to the first. The exact setup varies between platforms, but clear responsibilities, context and handoffs remain essential.

Watch the video to see my team, how I coordinate its work and the setup checks you can use to start building your own.

For a limited time, download the free AI Marketing Team Setup, including the team map, role instructions and a starter skill to help you build your first marketing agent. You’ll also get a free chapter from my book, The Wolf Is at the Door: How to Survive and Thrive in an AI-Driven World.