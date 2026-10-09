This $50 Desktop Bitcoin Miner Is a Low-Cost Bet for Risk-Tolerant Founders

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TL;DR: BlockChance is a pocket-sized Bitcoin solo-mining machine, and it’s on sale for $49.97 (reg. $149.99).

By mid-2026, close to 200 publicly traded companies held Bitcoin on their balance sheets, around 6% of all the Bitcoin that will ever exist. Most founders can’t bankroll a mining operation to get a piece of it, but BlockChance takes a low-cost approach for one payment of $49.97 (reg. $149.99), generating lottery-style solo-mining tickets that each represent a shot at an entire Bitcoin block reward rather than tiny fractions.

A long-shot bet that fits on a desk

The odds of hitting the big one stay long by design. Annual probability of hitting a block is about one in 17,800, roughly 0.0056%, and the company states that plainly rather than hiding it. Running at 1,000 KH/s, BlockChance submits far more tickets each day than a typical ticket miner, about 18 times more, so the odds improve with every ticket it sends.

Setup asks almost nothing of you. Connect the unit to Wi-Fi and it starts mining, with a 2.8-inch touchscreen showing hashrate, ticket submission status, and live probability stats. No computer runs alongside it, and no code is involved. On a desk, the miner stays quiet and draws about 18 watts, less than a standard light bulb, so it can run around the clock without a noticeable dent in your power bill.

BlockChance runs the official NMMiner firmware with no license or activation fees, and free lifetime firmware updates keep it current as the software improves.

If you’re comfortable with asymmetric bets, the appeal is the low cost of entry. You own the hardware, the odds are what they are, and one winning ticket would change the picture entirely.

There is no guaranteed payout, and the odds shift as Bitcoin’s network difficulty changes, so treat it as a long-shot position rather than an income stream.

Get the BlockChance Bitcoin Ticket Miner on sale for $49.97 (reg. $149.99).

StackSocial prices subject to change.