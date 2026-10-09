Entrepreneurs Can Secure 6 Lifetime Domains for Just $30 With This Deal

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TL;DR: Lock in six domains for life for one low price with this Hostdeal Domain Names lifetime subscription, on sale now for just $29.99 (MSRP $120).

According to the 2024 Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, entrepreneurship is at an all-time high. But each new company requires an online presence, and navigating the world of domains can be overwhelming and expensive. Fortunately, Hostdeal Domain Names make it a whole lot easier.

This lifetime subscription to Hostdeal Domain Names gives you six lifetime domains that won’t ever require renewals — all for only $29.99.

Stop paying annual domain fees

For just $5 a domain, Hostdeal Domain Names makes it easy for entrepreneurs to take their business online. This helpful service was designed for freelancers, growing brands, and side-hustles, so it’s a great option that lets you pay once and forget about annual domain renewal bills.

Unlike the usual domain process, which sets you up to deal with unpredictable price hikes, you can lock in the domain for life for not just one, but six different sites. You can create multiple niche micro-sites, protect your brand variants, or lock in the domains for future projects for life with this deal.

Hostdeal Domain Names lets you pick between seven industry-focused extensions that are great for entrepreneurs — like co.business, co.technology, co.financial, and co.events.

Your domain doesn’t come with upsells — each domain includes complimentary WHOIS privacy protection, so your contact data is protected from spammers and data scrapers. You’ll also have backend freedom to point, route, or migrate web traffic to any web host, email provider, or cloud platform.

Over 20,000 lifetime packages have been sold by Hostdeal Domain Names, a company that has been in business for 10 years. This deal is valid for both new registrations and current users looking to reduce their overhead.

Lock in this Hostdeal Domain Names lifetime subscription for just $29.99 now.

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