Kym Gold Explains How She Started True Religion, Then Sold It for $835 Million

Kym Gold discusses how she disrupted an entire industry, scaled and sold her company for hundreds of millions and more.

April 27, 2018 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Kym Gold is the co-creator of True Religion Brand Jeans; author of the business book, Gold Standard: How to Rock the World and Run an Empire, and producer for projects with a social conscience, including the documentary, SLAG: Served Like a Girl. Kym’s unwavering drive has helped her achieve success as a designer and entrepreneur. She shares tips about life, business and selling her company for more than $800 million.

