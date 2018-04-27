My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs / Fashion

Kym Gold Explains How She Started True Religion, Then Sold It for $835 Million

Kym Gold discusses how she disrupted an entire industry, scaled and sold her company for hundreds of millions and more.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
- Contributor
Serial Entrepreneur, Digital Strategist, Web Designer, Author, Volunteer
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Kym Gold is the co-creator of True Religion Brand Jeans; author of the business book, Gold Standard: How to Rock the World and Run an Empire, and producer for projects with a social conscience, including the documentary, SLAG: Served Like a Girl. Kym’s unwavering drive has helped her achieve success as a designer and entrepreneur. She shares tips about life, business and selling her company for more than $800 million.

Related: Rapper Nipsey Hussle Reveals the Art of Being a Self-Made Millionaire

How This Chinese Designer Eked Her Way Into the Very Male, Very European World of Haute Couture

  • --shares
Add to Queue