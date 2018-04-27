Kym Gold Explains How She Started True Religion, Then Sold It for $835 Million
Kym Gold is the co-creator of True Religion Brand Jeans; author of the business book, Gold Standard: How to Rock the World and Run an Empire, and producer for projects with a social conscience, including the documentary, SLAG: Served Like a Girl. Kym’s unwavering drive has helped her achieve success as a designer and entrepreneur. She shares tips about life, business and selling her company for more than $800 million.
