Amazon Spikes Prime Cost to $119, and Dark Chocolate Can Help With Stress and Memory. 3 Things to Know Today.

April 27, 2018 1 min read

Amazon more than doubled its quarterly net profit and plans to raise the cost of annual Prime membership by 20 percent, making the new price $119.

In other news: If you're feeling stressed or having memory trouble, dark chocolate with a cacao concentration of more than 70 percent might help, according to two new studies.

And if you're heading to see the new Avengers this weekend, you're not alone. Estimates indicate the film could bring in up to $540 million worldwide.