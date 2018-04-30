Jeff Bezos Successfully Launched a Rocket and the Avengers' Heroic Box Office Win. Here Are 3 Things to Know Today.
What did you accomplish this weekend?
- On Sunday, Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin successfully launched and landed the eighth test flight of the New Shepherd rocket.
- T-Mobile and Sprint officially announced their merger with T-Mobile CEO and president John Legere staying on to lead the new company.
- Marvel broke records with the biggest opening weekend of all time with Avengers: Infinity War making $630 million at the global box office.