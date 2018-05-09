How Making Naïve Mistakes Led Me to Ultimate Success

/

Developing confidence in business often means learning from unsuccessful decisions.

May 9, 2018

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Neil Patel discusses what has given him confidence over the years to make decisions in his business.

Patel shares that in the beginnings of his career, he was often pretty naive about how to achieve success and considers his younger self ignorant to the true nature of the world. Patel says he did his best to generate income and do what he needed to succeed, hoping one day to help buy a home for his parents.

It was this important step of making mistakes and learning from them that contributed to Patel's success. By making enough decisions that prove to be inadequate, you will be able to stumble upon what is closest to the right decision.

According to sheer probability, if you avoid making the same mistakes over and over, you will hopefully learn from making these mistakes again and thus pursue new opportunities. As long as you address the missteps you took in the past and use them to meet your goal, success may be waiting for you at the end.

