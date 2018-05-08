My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

News and Trends / 3 Things To Know

Uber Shows Off Its Flying Car Prototype! 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
- Entrepreneur Staff
Insights Editor
1 min read
  1. Uber gave us a peek at its flying car prototype, which looks more like a giant drone than a helicopter. If Uber has its way, you’ll be able to take one of its aerial taxis in two to five years. Initial prices will be similar to those of Uber Black, eventually coming down to the cost of an Uber X.
  2. Consumer Cellular plans to add a tablet for older consumers called a “GrandPad.” The simplified device will feature large icons for limited functions such as video chats, email and photos, as well as a special version of Lyft that will debut this summer.
  3. And Disney is set to report a Marvel-lous bump in second-quarter earnings thanks to the huge success of Black Panther. The superhero movie could account for 10 percent of the entertainment company’s operating profit for the quarter.

Watch the previous 3 Things to Know video: Elon Musk and Warren Buffett Get in a Candy Fight!

Elon Musk and Warren Buffett Get in a Candy Fight! 3 Things to Know Today.

  • --shares
Add to Queue