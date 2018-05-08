Uber Shows Off Its Flying Car Prototype! 3 Things to Know Today.
- Uber gave us a peek at its flying car prototype, which looks more like a giant drone than a helicopter. If Uber has its way, you’ll be able to take one of its aerial taxis in two to five years. Initial prices will be similar to those of Uber Black, eventually coming down to the cost of an Uber X.
- Consumer Cellular plans to add a tablet for older consumers called a “GrandPad.” The simplified device will feature large icons for limited functions such as video chats, email and photos, as well as a special version of Lyft that will debut this summer.
- And Disney is set to report a Marvel-lous bump in second-quarter earnings thanks to the huge success of Black Panther. The superhero movie could account for 10 percent of the entertainment company’s operating profit for the quarter.
