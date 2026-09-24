Best-Selling Thriller Writer Jeneva Rose’s Secret Productivity Hack: ‘Have Way Less Time’

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Jeneva Rose earned the nickname “The Queen of Twists” with her #1 New York Times megahits The Perfect Marriage and The Perfect Divorce. And now she’s got a surprise twist for all her thriller fans — a collection of horror short stories called Sometimes I Scare Myself. Jeneva joined me on How Success Happens to talk creativity, overcoming rejection, and what it really takes to keep climbing once you’ve already made it. We broke down five highlights from our chat to help you plot your own success.

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Five Top Takeaways

1. Constraints Make You More Productive, Not Less

Jeneva assumed becoming a mom would slow her writing down. Instead, having far less free time forced her to focus. “I was more productive because I had less time to write, and it wasn’t like, ‘Oh, I’ve got all day to do this,'” she told me. Scarcity, it turns out, is a forcing function.

Takeaway: Stop waiting for “enough time” — set a hard deadline and watch your focus sharpen.

2. Every Great Idea Starts With One Dangerous Question

Jeneva’s entire creative process boils down to one phrase: what if? “Ideas arrive as what ifs. What if you open the door? What if you answered the call? What if you didn’t? And once the question is there, it doesn’t leave,” she writes. It’s how she plots every story — and every big decision.

Takeaway: Next time you’re stuck, ask “what if” instead of “how” — the question opens doors your plan can’t.

3. Treat Every Rejection as “Not Right Now”

Before she topped bestseller lists, Jeneva got rejected — a lot. Her mindset shift: “I told myself that publishing was subjective. I was going to be rejected; it was inevitable. So I decided to treat every no as a not right now.” She says that reframe applies to anything worth pursuing.

Takeaway: Reframe your next “no” as a timing issue, not a verdict on your work.

4. Success Won’t Satisfy You — So Redefine the Win

Jeneva hit New York Times. Then top 10. Then top 5. Then #1. “I could do that for the rest of my life, and I don’t think I would ever be happy,” she admitted. Her son made her realize that she wanted to take a step back and start prioritizing what is really important to her, whether it is a new career goal or spending more time with her family, to avoid getting on that hamster wheel.

Takeaway: Pick your next goal deliberately — don’t just chase the next number because it’s there.

5. Own Your Audience — It’s Your Best Career Insurance

Early on, publishers told Jeneva she could only write thrillers. Social media changed that. By building a direct line to readers, she’s since published a rom-com, a zombie romance, and now horror. “We can educate them… that’s very different,” she said of the old gatekeeping.

Takeaway: Build a direct relationship with your audience now — it’s what lets you reinvent later.

Learn More

Follow Jeneva Rose on Instagram and TikTok or visit jenevarose.com. Her new collection, Sometimes I Scare Myself, is available everywhere.

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About How Success Happens

Each episode of How Success Happens shares the inspiring, entertaining, and unexpected journeys that influential leaders in business, the arts, and sports traveled on their way to becoming household names. It’s a reminder that behind every big-time career, there is a person who persisted in the face of self-doubt, failure, and anything else that got thrown in their way.