‘Shark Tank’ Star Robert Herjavec Shares His Incredible Origin Story: Immigrated With Just $50, Didn’t Speak English and Started in Business Working for Free

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Robert Herjavec returns as an investor on ABC’s new season of “Shark Tank” this month. But long before he was a millionaire tech entrepreneur, he was an 8-year-old refugee who couldn’t speak English, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Herjavec’s father, Vladimir, was arrested by Yugoslav authorities 22 times for refusing to join the Communist Party and criticizing the government. His mother, Katica, took a job to support the family while young Robert was sent to live with his grandmother in a small village. By 1970, his father had had enough. Late one night, the family piled into their car and crossed from Yugoslavia into Italy.

They waited at a motel for a ship. The family boarded the SS Cristoforo Colombo and they arrived roughly two weeks later in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada’s version of Ellis Island, with only $50 and a few suitcases between them.

The family settled in Toronto, where Vladimir worked in a factory and Katica cleaned houses. Herjavec, who spoke no English, was placed in the same grade as kids two years younger. He caught up fast, motivated by not wanting to feel embarrassed in front of classmates.

He got his first real break at 12, delivering newspapers door to door. By his early 20s, after college, he took a job as an office manager, unpaid, at a small tech startup just to get a foot in the door. He proved his worth quickly enough that the owners began paying him, and eventually gave him a stake in the company. When that startup was later sold, Herjavec walked away with his first real money.

He used that payout to start the Herjavec Group in 1990, an IT security company he built from his basement. It’s since grown into one of Canada’s most successful private companies, and it’s what eventually made him not just a wealthy entrepreneur, but a household name raising up other entrepreneurs in the “Shark Tank” seat.