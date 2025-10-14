Key Takeaways “Shark Tank” star Robert Herjavec has made almost 100 deals in his career.

But at the 10X Growth Conference earlier this year, he told Grant Cardone there’s one place he’d put his “last million.”

Here’s why real estate is where he’d “build a foundation.”

“Shark Tank” star Robert Herjavec has made 81 investments, according to CB Insights. But there’s one investment Herjavec says he’d make if he were down to his last few (million) dollars.

Earlier this year, Herjavec spoke to Grant Cardone at the 10X Growth Conference and was asked what he’d do if he was “down to your last million dollars” and could only invest it in one thing.

“I would invest in real estate,” Herjavec said almost immediately.

Related: 8 Powerful Lessons from Robert Herjavec at Entrepreneur Level Up That Every Founder Needs to Hear

Cardone then asked why he’d choose real estate.

“Because desperate people do stupid s–t,” Herjavec said. “You’ve got to take desperation out of the equation.” (Though we should note that having $1 million likely wouldn’t seem like a desperate situation to the general public.)

ROBERT HERJAVEC on set at “Shark Tank” – Christopher Willard/Disney | Getty Images

Herjavec’s net worth is estimated to be between $300 million and $600 million.

“If I’m down to my last million, you know what I’ve got to do? I’ve got to build a foundation,” Herjavec said. “So I would take that money, I would invest in real estate, I would get an income stream, and I would forget it existed — and then I would go out and do other crazy stuff.”

Related: The Winning Bid for Barbara Corcoran’s ‘Palace in the Sky’ Penthouse Has Finally Been Revealed

According to JM Financial, real estate investments can appreciate an average of 6% to 9% per year, depending on location, even without rental income.

Although Herjavec has seen his share of success, losing money isn’t something that only happens to everyday Joes. On LinkedIn, the tech entrepreneur recently shared the story of his worst-ever investment: a breathalyzer company that all of the Sharks invested in — and it ended up under investigation by the FDA.

When some of the Sharks went to visit the founder after filming, the company had no traction, but the founder did have a brand-new luxury car, he said.

But failures like this only keep him going, he says.

“I believe in myself,” Herjavec told Cardone. “I believe if I have nothing, I’d become wealthy again.”

Related: Forget Perfection — Marcus Lemonis Taught Me Why Being Real Wins in Business