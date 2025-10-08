Forget Perfection — Marcus Lemonis Taught Me Why Being Real Wins in Business

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Sharing the stage with Marcus Lemonis reminded me that vulnerability isn’t a weakness in business — it’s a powerful tool for building trust, connection and lasting relationships.

When leaders go first and show their human side, they create a culture where authenticity thrives and business becomes more meaningful than just transactions.

In business, we’re often taught to build walls: stay professional, stay polished, never show weakness. But more leaders today are discovering that true connection doesn’t come from perfection — it comes from vulnerability.

No one embodies this better than Marcus Lemonis, host of The Fixer and a successful entrepreneur known for his transparency, empathy and human connection.

I recently had the privilege of sharing the stage with Marcus, Jason Feifer (Executive Editor of Entrepreneur) and other household-name entrepreneurs at Entrepreneur Level Up in Las Vegas. Marcus spoke candidly about the power of vulnerability — and how it transforms leadership.

Related: 8 Powerful Lessons from Robert Herjavec at Entrepreneur Level Up That Every Founder Needs to Hear

Beyond contracts: trust that lasts

Business is built on contracts and agreements, but those are just the surface. As Marcus says, “If we’re going to do business together, we should have some level of trust.” Trust goes beyond signatures; it’s the belief that someone will show up, have your back and stand firm when challenges arise. Without trust, no contract can save a partnership.

Vulnerability isn’t weakness — it’s strength

Vulnerability is often mistaken for weakness, but it’s actually one of the greatest strengths a leader can show. It doesn’t mean oversharing or losing professionalism. It means revealing a bit of your humanity — your fears, your lessons, your failures.

You don’t have to start with your deepest struggles. Maybe share a past failure, admit a fear or simply acknowledge the emotional ups and downs of running a business. These small acts invite others to open up, turning transactional relationships into genuine connections.

The power of shared stories

Think about the most meaningful business relationships you’ve had — it probably wasn’t about numbers or contracts. It was about shared stories and common experiences. Marcus shares his childhood challenges openly, creating bridges with others who’ve faced similar struggles. These bonds transform how we negotiate, collaborate and build teams, making business about more than just profits.

Leaders need to lead with vulnerability

One of the hardest parts of being vulnerable is going first. When leaders share their stories, admit they don’t have all the answers or show their fears, they give others permission to do the same. This builds a culture of authenticity, which today’s customers and employees crave — and it’s a true competitive advantage.

Vulnerability on the entrepreneur’s journey

Entrepreneurship is a rollercoaster — victories and setbacks alike. Many hide the struggles and only share the wins. But as Marcus shows, it’s the scars and setbacks that build real credibility and resilience. Vulnerability doesn’t hurt your reputation; it strengthens it by showing you’re human and tenacious.

How to practice vulnerability in business

Want to bring vulnerability into your leadership without feeling uncomfortable? Try these:

Start small: Share a lesson from a past mistake or challenge.

Share a lesson from a past mistake or challenge. Use storytelling: Stories create emotional bonds far beyond facts and figures.

Stories create emotional bonds far beyond facts and figures. Listen actively: Give others space to share and show you’re truly present.

Give others space to share and show you’re truly present. Create safe spaces: Encourage openness by modeling acceptance and empathy.

Encourage openness by modeling acceptance and empathy. Stay professional: Be authentic without oversharing or losing context.

The ripple effect

When vulnerability becomes part of leadership, the impact is profound:

Teams become stronger and more engaged.

Partnerships deepen and endure.

Customers connect on a personal level.

Leaders grow personally and professionally.

At its core, vulnerability builds connection — and connection is the foundation of every successful business.

Related: Marcus Lemonis Became Famous for Fixing Businesses — Then Faced the One Problem He Couldn’t Ignore

The courage to be real

Marcus Lemonis reminds us that vulnerability isn’t just a personal trait; it’s a powerful business strategy. By sharing his real story, he builds trust and bonds that contracts alone could never create.

If we want to move beyond mere transactions and build lasting trust, we must be willing to let people in. Start small: a story, a lesson, a moment of honesty.

Because business isn’t just about deals. It’s about people — and people connect through shared humanity. Vulnerability is the bridge.

As Marcus puts it, trust isn’t built in the fine print. It’s built on the courage to be real.