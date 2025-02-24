Rejection is an essential part of the startup journey, offering valuable lessons in resilience, strategy and growth that ultimately strengthen entrepreneurs and their ventures.

Starting a new company is like launching a ship into the open sea. You have invested your heart, time and resources in an idea, hoping that it will not only float but also conquer the vast ocean of opportunities. However, the first reality check often comes in the form of a rejection from investors. This moment reveals that not everyone shares your confidence.

So, how do you make sense of rejection, learn from it and why is it one of the most valuable phases of growth for any startup?

Rejections are part of the game

Let's start with a fact: around 90% of the startups fail. This horrifying figure shouldn't depress you; it should be directed to an understanding that this is an all-commonly normal occurrence. Not all venture funds align with your project, and your project might not always fit their expectations.

Each fund has its strategy. Some seek startups that already generate revenue, while others prefer working at the earliest stages. Some prioritize the founder's experience, while others are willing to give a chance to a newcomer. Even a very promising project may not fit the fund's investment strategy at the moment.

For example, I once worked with a founder who had put immense effort into presenting their idea. The project had potential, but the target market was too narrow. Our fund declined the opportunity, which understandably disappointed the founder. However, they took the feedback constructively, reworked their strategy and identified a broader market. Today, their startup is thriving, and that rejection became a pivotal lesson.

Why rejections feel personal

It hurts to hear "NO," especially after putting everything into a project. It almost feels like a personal assault.

But the truth is that rejection isn't about you. It often reflects market conditions or the fund's strategy. An investor might decline because their portfolio already includes similar projects or they've seen comparable startups fail. Sometimes, the fund is out of money for the year, or your project was not in line with their plans.

In addition, it is important to remember that rejection is a business decision, not an attempt to belittle or insult you. Reacting angrily sends the wrong signals to investors because this is business; there's no room for emotions. Once, I received an email from a founder accusing our fund of unfairness. This response revealed an inability to handle criticism, raising concerns about their emotional resilience and leadership qualities.

Emotional resilience

That is an emotional roller coaster; one praises hard, and the other will just mock. Rejections are just part of this dynamic. Successful founders are those who can withstand emotional pressure and use it as motivation to grow.

Investors seek not only ideas but also leaders. They want to see individuals who can stay composed in challenging situations. Naturally, crises happen, and during them, the founder should reveal his capability without being totally on an emotional roller coaster.

How to respond to rejection

Every rejection is an opportunity for analysis. Instead of dwelling on disappointment, ask yourself:

What could have been improved in your presentation?

Did the investor understand your value?

Did you provide enough data to strengthen your case?

I'm a big fan of the advice to ask investors for feedback after a rejection. Such feedback can help you understand what to do the next time you meet with them. Even if the investor doesn't give you specific details, being underwhelmed by their comments would indicate a more positive attitude toward the future pathway.

In my practice, I've seen numerous cases where rejection became a turning point. Take one case, for example, and the project underwent some rejections before it finally met the investor who considered it valuable enough. Rejection then made the team look back at their target market and go-to-market strategy, and eventually, that startup is now running on a scale that it never imagined.

On the contrary, I have seen many founders express their wrath or disappointment at such sights, which is a red flag in itself. If someone cannot handle rejection, it raises questions about their ability to face more significant challenges.

Why learning from rejections matters

Each rejection helps identify weak points in your approach. It's an opportunity to ask crucial questions:

Do you understand your audience?

Are you clearly communicating your value?

Are you strengthening your team?

Rejections can be a powerful tool for self-reflection and planning your next steps. They offer valuable insights that can shape a founder's approach to future challenges. For example, rejections often prompt founders to develop emotional resilience, learn to bounce back stronger and maintain focus on their goals. They also encourage the ability to accept criticism constructively, using feedback to refine strategies, improve products, and enhance team performance.

Every aspect of every rejection should become an opportunity to learn and improve. The moment you view rejection as fuel for your growth is the moment you strengthen yourself as an entrepreneur. Investors seek not just brilliant ideas but people who can turn those ideas into successful ventures. Showing that you can handle adversity becomes your competitive advantage.

Rejection, remember, is by no means an end road. It is a part of the journey. Learn and grow, and watch how 'no' changes to 'yes.'