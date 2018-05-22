How Perpetual Curiosity Can Lead You to Success

A willingness to constantly learn can only lead to new opportunities.

May 22, 2018 2 min read

In the pursuit of new opportunities, an attitude dedicated to continuous learning and improvement is -- for Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield -- the secret to success. To live a life of more knowledge, Canfield recommends a few of his tips.

Try studying other successful people and their strategies and path to success. This can entail reading their books or attending their workshops. In this way, going to in-person events can be extremely helpful to ingest knowledge firsthand.

Stepping away from the TV is another helpful tip. Though some TV, like documentaries and interviews, can be informative, most TV watching only offers cursory knowledge. Instead, opt to dig into a book, which will offer more detailed information. You may also choose to do some in-depth research online to truly gain an understanding of a particular topic.

And finally, it is important when commiting yourself to learn, to be prepared. Realize when an important opportunity is presented to you to learn something. This may come in the form of a seredipitous conversation with someone who is extremely knowledgeable. It can also come from reading an interesting article. In whatever form new learning opportunities take, be receptive and prepared to seize every opportunity.

Click the video to learn more benefits of a consistently curious attitude.

