Worried AI Will Take Your Job? Jamie Dimon Says You’re Missing the Bigger Picture.

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Key Takeaways Jamie Dimon is the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, the largest bank in the U.S. by assets.

Dimon recently urged people to stop worrying about AI’s impact on jobs.

He said AI has “created a lot of jobs” at JPMorgan and “reduced jobs” in other areas “a little bit.”

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, who leads the largest bank in the U.S. with assets of $3.9 trillion, said this week that leaders are uncertain about how AI will impact the workforce — but he is optimistic about technology creating new jobs.

JPMorgan could soon become the world’s first $1 trillion bank, with a market capitalization of $916 billion at the time of writing. Dimon, who has led the bank as CEO for 20 years, said at the Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit earlier this week that “we don’t really know” how AI will leave a mark on the workforce as the technology develops.

“You know, it’s created a lot of jobs in our company, and yeah, there are areas where it’s reduced jobs a little bit,” Dimon said, per Fox Business.

He added that he is sure that “technology always creates new jobs.” The question is if the shift “happens too fast.” In that scenario, AI could cause job loss, Dimon said.

However, he added that “I think we’re kind of scaring the whole world much more rapidly than we should about it.”

Dimon said that “we all have to be more rational” about AI use, based on his experience within his own company. Leaders face a choice, he said. They can cut costs by doing less or focus on moving faster. He said he leans toward speed, getting more done quickly and delivering higher-quality results sooner.

Dimon noted that there needs to be planning to protect companies from “too rapid job loss from AI” if it ever happens.

AI has enabled JPMorgan to cut jobs

During JPMorgan’s second-quarter earnings call on Tuesday, Dimon said that the bank has been able to cut jobs thanks to AI.

“We have had discrete areas where we did reduce jobs by 30% or 40%,” he said, per Business Insider, adding that JPMorgan offered “jobs elsewhere” to those impacted by the reductions.

Dimon said that JPMorgan has already found 1,000 use cases for AI, ranging from fraud protection to marketing to note-taking. He said last year that the bank’s $2 billion AI investment has paid for itself.

“We have shown that for $2 billion of expense, we have about $2 billion of benefit,” Dimon told Bloomberg TV. “Some we can do in real detail: We did this, we reduced headcount, we saved this time and money. Some you can’t: It just improved service.”

He said at the time that AI carries the potential to eliminate some jobs, but he wants to train and reassign existing employees. If JPMorgan is successful, the bank will have “more jobs” with fewer jobs in certain functions, he said.

JPMorgan recently had a record quarter. The bank reported more quarterly profit than any other U.S. bank ever on Wednesday. Total net revenue rose 28% compared to a year ago, reaching $57 billion.