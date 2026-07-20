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Key Takeaways The conventional response to a career stall is to add something to the resume, often a certification, a new skill set or a graduate credential. For entry-level roles and early-career moves, this makes sense, but for experienced professionals, it largely doesn’t.

The most valuable opportunities later on in your career aren’t distributed through the systems where credentials get evaluated. They live somewhere else entirely: the “hidden market.”

The “hidden market” includes everything from consulting engagements, advisory seats, board roles, speaking invitations, equity arrangements and income streams that together account for somewhere between 70% and 80% of the most meaningful career moves available to experienced professionals.

A recent NYU study found that nearly 1 in 4 white-collar professionals has gone at least five years without a meaningful promotion or raise. The researchers called it a mid-career stall. I’d call it something more structural: A quiet indictment of a corporate ladder that has been shortened for an entire generation of high-performing professionals.

The workers this study describes aren’t low performers. They are people who did exactly what was asked of them, built expertise, stayed loyal, moved up incrementally and found the system they’d been operating in no longer moving in return. I’ve been watching this play out since 2020 through the work we do at Leap Academy, and what strikes me most goes beyond the stalled salaries. It’s what prolonged stagnation does to professional identity and career autonomy that’s concerning. When you’ve built your entire sense of professional worth around a title or an institution, you have no portable assets when the ladder shortens.

What the Hidden Market actually is

The conventional response to a career stall is to add something to the resume, often a certification, a new skill set or a graduate credential. The implicit promise is that the market is rational and rewards preparation. For entry-level roles and early-career moves, that logic holds reasonably well. For experienced professionals, it largely doesn’t, because the most valuable opportunities at that level aren’t distributed through the systems where credentials get evaluated. They live somewhere else entirely.

I call it the Hidden Market. It’s the full ecosystem of professional opportunity that was never designed to be posted. Everything from consulting engagements, advisory seats, board roles, speaking invitations, equity arrangements and income streams that together account for somewhere between 70% and 80% of the most meaningful career moves available to experienced professionals. These don’t surface on job boards because they don’t originate there. They originate in existing relationships and in the reputation someone has built over time, often well before a specific opportunity has been formally named.

I know this because I had to learn it from scratch. When my co-founder forced me out of our startup overnight, I went from Silicon Valley executive to nothing in the span of a Tuesday. I’d spent years operating at a high level, including becoming the first female commander overseeing F-16 simulator training, but none of that history came with me in any portable form once the institutional structure was gone. Every opportunity that restored my professional standing — board seats, advisory roles, a top-charting podcast, investments in more than 100 companies and eventually founding Leap Academy — came through the Hidden Market. Not one came through an application.

Why credentials don’t open this door

The Hidden Market doesn’t run on credentials alone. It runs on trust, and trust is not something a certification confers. The consulting engagement that comes your way doesn’t come because you updated a skills section. The board seat that opens doesn’t go to the most credentialed abstract candidate. It goes to the person whose name came up organically in a room they weren’t in. Getting your name said in those rooms is a different kind of investment than any upskilling program offers, and it requires starting before you need it.

About 75% of the professionals who come through Leap Academy say the same thing at the outset: They have no idea what their next chapter should look like. That’s not a lack of ambition or capability. It’s what happens when an entire professional identity has been organized around an employer’s structure rather than a set of portable, self-owned assets. A 45-year-old VP who hasn’t been promoted in six years isn’t lacking skills. They’re likely lacking visibility outside the walls of their current organization, and visibility is what the Hidden Market rewards.

One of my clients had spent 17 years as an engineer, technically excellent and professionally invisible beyond her immediate team. She introduced herself as “just an engineer,” without recognizing that she had spent nearly two decades translating extraordinarily complex problems into millions of dollars of business value. Nobody outside her organization knew it, and in some meaningful sense, she hadn’t fully claimed it herself. The work we did had nothing to do with her technical skills. It was about learning to articulate her value in terms that meant something to people who weren’t already inside her company. She moved into a leadership role and nearly doubled her salary within months, without a single new credential.

How to build access before you need it

Access to the Hidden Market is built deliberately, and it compounds over time in ways that are difficult to predict when you start.

The first step is getting genuinely specific about your irreplaceable value. Not a job title, not a skills inventory, but the particular problem you solve in a way that’s difficult for others to replicate, expressed in terms of the outcome it produces. If you can’t articulate that without referencing your employer or your job description, that’s where to start, because value that can’t be communicated beyond your current organization doesn’t exist in the Hidden Market.

is getting genuinely specific about your irreplaceable value. Not a job title, not a skills inventory, but the particular problem you solve in a way that’s difficult for others to replicate, expressed in terms of the outcome it produces. If you can’t articulate that without referencing your employer or your job description, that’s where to start, because value that can’t be communicated beyond your current organization doesn’t exist in the Hidden Market. The second is investing in your reputation before you’re in a position where you have to. The most consistent pattern I see among professionals in a stall is that they’ve been treating their network as an emergency contact list, something to activate when things go wrong.

The Hidden Market rewards the people who were already present before they needed anything. The mentoring relationship is maintained, the advisory conversation started without an immediate agenda and the visibility built outside the walls of a single employer. These are slow investments with returns that tend to arrive in forms you couldn’t have anticipated, which is precisely why most people don’t make them until the situation is already urgent.

What the NYU study describes is a systemic problem, and individual credentials won’t solve it. The professionals who find their way through a stall aren’t the ones who waited for the system to correct itself. They’re the ones who stopped optimizing for a market that was only ever surfacing a fraction of available opportunity and started building access to the one that was always there.