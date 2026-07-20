Adam Multz Is Expanding Access to Addiction and Mental Health Treatment by Redefining the Patient Experience

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Long before Adam Multz became the founder and CEO of Diamond Recovery Group, he was simply a younger brother searching for help.

At sixteen years old, he watched his older brother struggle with substance use disorder. Finding quality treatment proved far more difficult than his family expected, exposing the challenges many families face when trying to navigate an already overwhelming healthcare system.

That experience ultimately shaped the course of his career.

Rather than pursuing behavioral healthcare as a business opportunity, Multz entered the field with a deeply personal mission: to help people and families find hope during some of the most difficult moments of their lives.

Years later, that mission became Diamond Recovery Group.

Growing With Purpose

Since opening its first facility, Diamond Recovery Group has expanded into a multi-state behavioral healthcare organization operating seven treatment centers throughout Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, and California.

Today, the organization employs more than 300 professionals and offers a full continuum of behavioral healthcare services, including medical detoxification, residential treatment, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient programming, and specialized mental health care.

The company’s growth has been significant, but its leadership maintains that expansion has never been the objective.

Instead, growth has been the result of a simple philosophy: every new facility represents another opportunity to provide life-changing care to individuals who may otherwise struggle to access quality treatment.

That mission continues to guide the organization’s long-term vision of making exceptional behavioral healthcare available to more communities across the country.

Changing How Behavioral Healthcare Feels

While many treatment organizations focus almost exclusively on clinical outcomes, Diamond Recovery Group has built its identity around something less common in healthcare: hospitality.

Multz believes that people seeking treatment for addiction and mental illness have spent decades carrying the weight of stigma. Too often, individuals entering treatment have been made to feel ashamed, judged, or less deserving of compassion than patients receiving care for other medical conditions.

Diamond Recovery Group was intentionally designed to challenge that perception.

Drawing inspiration from world-class hospitality organizations, the company has developed a patient experience centered around dignity, warmth, service, and human connection. Every interaction—from the first admissions phone call through discharge planning—is designed to remind patients that they are valued, respected, and deserving of care.

The philosophy extends beyond customer service.

Within the organization, hospitality is viewed as an essential component of treatment itself. Clinical excellence remains the foundation of recovery, but Diamond Recovery Group believes healing also requires people to feel safe, welcomed, and genuinely cared for.

For many patients, that sense of belonging becomes the first step toward believing recovery is possible.

In an industry often defined by protocols and regulations, Diamond Recovery Group has sought to humanize the treatment experience without compromising clinical quality.

Specialized Care, Not One-Size-Fits-All Treatment

As the organization expanded, Multz recognized that different patient populations required different treatment environments.

Rather than housing addiction treatment and primary mental healthcare under one umbrella, Diamond Behavioral Health was created as a dedicated division focused exclusively on individuals whose primary diagnosis is mental illness.

The separation allowed each organization to build specialized clinical teams, programming, and environments tailored to the unique needs of the people they serve.

That philosophy of specialization continued in 2026 with the launch of Diamond Nourish, a 15-bed residential behavioral health program in Braselton, Georgia, designed exclusively for women experiencing mental health disorders and disordered eating.

The program was created in response to a growing recognition that many women benefit from a more intimate, highly specialized treatment environment—one that addresses the complex relationship between mental health, trauma, nutrition, body image, and emotional wellness.

Rather than adapting an existing model, Diamond Nourish was intentionally developed from the ground up as a boutique behavioral healthcare experience where every aspect of treatment is designed specifically for women.

The program combines evidence-based psychiatric care, nutritional rehabilitation, trauma-informed therapy, and individualized treatment planning within an environment that reflects the same hospitality-first philosophy found throughout Diamond Recovery Group.

For Multz, specialization represents the future of behavioral healthcare. As patient needs become increasingly complex, he believes treatment providers must move beyond generalized programming and create environments intentionally designed around the populations they serve.

Building an Organization Through People

Rapid expansion often leads organizations to prioritize hiring quickly.

Diamond Recovery Group has attempted to take the opposite approach.

The company places significant emphasis on culture, believing that technical skills can be developed, while compassion, integrity, humility, and service must already exist within the people joining the organization.

That philosophy has helped shape a workforce of more than 300 professionals across multiple states, while maintaining a culture centered on patient care rather than operational growth alone.

Multz has frequently credited the organization’s success not to having every answer himself, but to building leadership teams capable of challenging ideas, solving problems collaboratively, and remaining committed to the company’s mission.

For him, leadership is less about individual expertise and more about creating an organization where exceptional people can do their best work.

Looking Ahead

Behavioral healthcare continues to face rising demand throughout the United States, with millions of Americans still unable to access timely addiction and mental health treatment.

Multz believes the next generation of providers will need to do more than simply expand capacity. They will need to rethink how behavioral healthcare is experienced.

That philosophy extends beyond the organization’s existing facilities.

Through the Diamond Fund, Diamond Recovery Group plans to provide treatment scholarships for individuals who otherwise could not afford care, reinforcing the company’s belief that financial limitations should never prevent someone from receiving lifesaving treatment.

Looking ahead, Multz’s long-term vision is to build a nationwide behavioral healthcare network that combines clinical excellence with genuine compassion, creating environments where patients receive not only exceptional medical and therapeutic care but also the dignity, kindness, and human connection every person deserves.

For Adam Multz, success has never been measured by the number of facilities the organization operates.

It is measured by the number of lives that leave those facilities believing something they may not have believed when they arrived:

That they are worthy of healing.