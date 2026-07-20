Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s Signature Black Leather Jacket Just Sold for a Staggering Sum

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Key Takeaways Huang is known for his “uniform” of a black leather jacket.

Earlier this month, one of Huang’s legendary leather jackets went up for auction via Sotheby’s.

Similar Tom Ford-designed jackets retail for around $7,000.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang routinely steps out in a black leather jacket. According to The New York Times, the jacket has been a staple in Huang’s wardrobe “for at least 20 years” and has become inextricably linked to the CEO’s image.

In a 2024 interview with HP, Huang admitted that his wife and daughter were the masterminds behind the signature look. “I’m happy that my wife and my daughter dress me,” Huang said at the time.

Earlier this month, one of Huang’s legendary leather jackets went up for auction via Sotheby’s. Last week, the jacket sold to the highest bidder for $960,000, far surpassing the expected sum — the jacket had a comparably modest presale estimate of $40,000 to $60,000.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP)

Proceeds from the sale will support the Edge Institute. The nonprofit brings together people across tech, science, culture and society to live and collaborate in temporary “pop-up” communities built around experimentation.

It’s part of a broader trend emerging from tech circles, where founders and researchers gather for month-long, live-in experiences. One of its biggest live-in events, Edge Esmeralda, drew over 1,300 attendees to Healdsburg, California, last year. According to Sotheby’s, the funds will go toward the Edge Institute’s fellowships, grants and residency programs “for the next generation of young builders to pursue their passions and projects.”

Huang usually gives to universities

Huang’s relationship with the nonprofit is unclear, as is whether it was his idea to sell one of his jackets. However, auctioning the jacket deviates from the usual direct way he gives. For example, Huang and his wife, Lori, who met at Oregon State University in the early 1980s, gave a $50 million gift to the university to create a research complex in 2022.

Huang has also donated to other universities, like Stanford and the California College of the Arts. His usual playbook is to give to educational institutions and AI research.

Jacket as a ‘uniform’

Sotheby’s noted that the auctioned jacket was photomatched to Jensen Huang’s attire during the Hon Hai Tech Day in Taipei on October 18, 2023. It was signed; James Spence Authentication authenticated the signature.

Luxury menswear brand Tom Ford designed the leather jacket, which Huang has worn during developer conferences, product launches and major AI announcements. A similar style on Tom Ford’s website retails for $6,990. Sotheby’s noted that the “Jensen Jacket” is “instantly recognizable to audiences around the world” and “has come to be a relic of a simple belief: that the future is built by people brave enough to journey into the unknown before anyone else can see what they see.”

Sotheby’s additionally marketed the jacket as more than just an article of clothing, calling it a “uniform” of a “first believer.”

“It has become a symbol for the vision at the forefront of the AI revolution,” the firm asserted.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Huang is the eighth-richest person in the world, with a net worth of $168 billion.