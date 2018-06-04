This Entrepreneur Uses Lessons From High School Sports to Guide Her Business

Elizabeth Chambers Hammer shares some her insights as founder of BIRD bakery.

June 4, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this segment of "F Logic" -- from Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars -- Elizabeth Chambers Hammer answers some questions about her experience as an entrepreneur.

Hammer defines entrepreneur as someone who is not afraid to take risks and chase after her dreams. And though she wears the title entrepreneur proudly these days, Hammer did not see herself as an entrepreneur back in the day. She simply saw the prospect of doing what she wanted, and hopefully, being able to put a title to it.

If she were able to speak to her teenage self today, Hammer would emphasize that not every first solution is going to be the one that works, but that it is important to start somewhere.

Conversely, the experiences Hammer gained as a high school athlete taught her a few important lessons to inform her adult choices; most notably, show up, do your best and problem solve as much as you can.

Click the video to hear more from Hammer's experiences as an entrepreneur.

Related: Interview Tips to Help You Nail Your Dream Job

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.