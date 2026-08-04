Stop Leading Like You’re Protecting Your Job. Start Making the Decisions That Actually Drive Growth

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Key Takeaways The biggest gap between managers and founders isn’t credentials or capital — it’s a willingness to act on early signals, own outcomes over activity and make room for other people’s best ideas.

Asking “what would I do if this were my company?” reframes every leadership decision: it moves you from hesitation to ownership, from managing tasks to driving outcomes and from controlling ideas to unlocking them across the team.

A senior executive I know once pulled me aside after a board meeting, frustrated. He had just hired a senior executive with all the right credentials, but a few months in, it was clear it wasn’t working. The results weren’t there, the team felt it and he knew it. I asked him a simple question: What would you do if this were your company? He didn’t hesitate. “I’d let him go.” So I asked why they hadn’t done it yet.

His answer centered around perception. He was worried about what the board would think, how it would look and whether it would signal a mistake. In that moment, he wasn’t thinking like an owner — he was thinking like someone trying not to get it wrong. That’s the gap I see all the time. The leaders who truly unlock innovation think like founders, and that shows up in three key shifts.

Shift 1: From playing it safe to taking calculated risks

In mature organizations, the default is safety. Over time, systems, processes and layers of approval get built to prevent mistakes. Playing it safe is understandable, but it can also become paralyzing — limiting your decisions and restricting potential for growth.

Founders operate differently. They know that if they don’t move, nothing happens, and worse, they’ll quickly burn through precious startup capital. The best leaders take calculated risks. They pay attention to early signals: subtle customer feedback, small shifts in performance data or early signs of friction. Too often, those signals get dismissed as temporary noise, but by the time the problem becomes obvious, it’s already harder to fix. Leaders with a founder mindset stay close to early indicators — they talk directly with customers, seek unfiltered input and test ideas early. They make small bets to learn quickly rather than waiting for perfect clarity.

That’s why it was so important that my friend recognized the early friction the new hire was creating and acted quickly, rather than waiting for the problem to grow into something much harder to fix. His instincts were right; he just needed to lean into the founder mindset to make the call.

To act like a founder, I recommend three habits: get closer to customers and frontline teams, pay attention to early signals and subtle problems and run small experiments before making big decisions. That’s how you figure out which calculated risks are worth taking.

Shift 2: From managing tasks to owning outcomes

Most leaders are busy. Their calendars are full, their teams are active and their days are structured around getting things done. But activity doesn’t always translate into impact. Founders think in terms of outcomes, not tasks — they begin with a clear objective and constantly evaluate whether their time and energy are aligned with achieving it.

I learned this lesson while leading a major initiative with a few critical goals that would define success. It was easy to get pulled into worthwhile meetings, projects and requests, but not all of them moved the needle. I had to regularly stop and ask: Is this helping us get where we need to go? If the answer was no, it didn’t belong — even if it seemed good or sensible. By cutting out what didn’t make meaningful movement toward a goal, I freed up my time and my team’s time to focus on what really mattered.

That discipline is difficult, especially in environments filled with competing priorities. But founders understand that focus is what drives results. Three habits help make the shift: identify the outcomes that matter most right now, evaluate your calendar against those priorities and be willing to say no to good work that isn’t the right work. When you shift your focus from activity to outcomes, your impact becomes clearer and more meaningful.

Shift 3: From controlling ideas to unlocking innovation through others

Early in my career, I believed leadership meant having the answers. Over time, I realized that approach limits both the leader and the organization. The best ideas often come from the people closest to the problem, and leaders with a founder mindset create space for those ideas to surface by defining the goal but leaving the path open.

I saw this clearly during my time as president of Claremont Graduate University. We were hearing consistent signals from prospective students and the broader market that traditional Ph.D. programs were too long, too theoretical and not aligned with how many people wanted to use their degrees. We knew something needed to change, but we didn’t walk in with a predetermined solution.

One of my colleagues stepped forward with a compelling idea: redesign the doctorate to be shorter, more applied and built for professionals who wanted to take their expertise into industry, government or consulting rather than academia. It wasn’t my idea, but it was the right one. We backed it, resourced it and worked with faculty to bring it to life. That effort turned into a broader initiative that led to multiple applied doctoral programs and a meaningful shift in how we approached graduate education.

That experience reinforced a belief I carry with me: leadership is less about being the “sage on the stage” and more about being the “guide on the side.” When leaders make space for ideas and support the best ones, people take ownership — and that’s when innovation really starts to scale. Three habits help unlock this: align teams around shared goals before discussing solutions, invite ideas from across the organization and support strong ideas with resources and follow-through.

The bottom line: Think like it’s yours

At the center of all three shifts is a simple question: What would I do if this were my company? That question changes how you approach risk, how you prioritize your time and how you engage your team. It moves you from hesitation to ownership. Leaders who adopt a founder mindset act, learn and adjust — they stay focused on outcomes and create space for better ideas to emerge.

Leadership is an ongoing process of learning, adapting and improving over time. And the leaders who make the biggest impact are the ones who choose to think and act like owners.