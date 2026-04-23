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Key Takeaways Marketing teams often work in silos (PR, SEO, content and AI optimization), which makes their efforts appear productive individually but fails to drive real results because signals are scattered across channels.

The most effective approach focuses all efforts on a small set of high-priority pages, aligning PR, SEO, content adn internal linking so every channel reinforces the same commercial goals.

AI platforms reward brands with consistent, cross-channel authority. Companies that coordinate across channels achieve lasting visibility, improved rankings and more AI citations.

I talk to B2B marketing leaders every week who are frustrated for the same reason: Everything looks fine on paper, and nothing is actually working.

The PR team is landing placements. The SEO team is moving rankings. The content team is publishing consistently. Someone is monitoring AI visibility. The reports all show progress. But when the CMO asks why the pipeline isn’t reflecting all that activity, nobody has a clean answer. The answer lives in the space between the reports, not in any one of them.

This is the defining marketing problem of the current moment, and it doesn’t have anything to do with effort or talent. It has to do with structure. Most B2B companies are running their visibility programs as a collection of separate disciplines, each optimizing for its own metrics, each largely unaware of what the others are doing.

And in an environment where buyers research across Google, ChatGPT, Claude, trade publications, podcasts and LinkedIn — often in the same afternoon — that disconnection is quietly undermining everything.

The silo problem is older than you think

Marketing has always been fragmented. PR, advertising and direct marketing were separate professions long before the internet existed. The digital era didn’t fix that — it made it worse, adding SEO, content, social and now AI optimization to the stack, each with its own tools, metrics and internal logic.

For a long time, this was tolerable. The channels were parallel enough that disconnected efforts could produce acceptable results. SEO happened on the website. PR lived in publications. They didn’t interact much.

That’s no longer true. A press placement that doesn’t link to a strategically important page is a missed authority signal. A blog post that isn’t connected to the themes your PR team is pitching this quarter is a missed reinforcement opportunity. A well-optimized page with no external references from credible media sources is nearly invisible to the AI platforms buyers increasingly use to shortlist vendors.

What integration actually requires

The shift I’ve seen work — the one we’ve built our entire practice around — starts not with tactics but with focus.

Most companies are trying to build authority across too many topics and too many pages simultaneously. The result is diluted signals everywhere rather than strong signals where they matter. The first step is identifying a small number of pages — typically your most important core service or category pages — that are directly tied to how the business wins deals. These become the organizing principle for everything else.

Every press release links to one of these pages. Every piece of content is built to support one of them. Internal links across the site flow toward them consistently. PR pitches are aligned to the same keyword themes that those pages are trying to rank for, so the language in earned media coverage reinforces the brand’s search and AI signals rather than running on a parallel track.

This sounds simple. Getting a PR team, an SEO team and a content team to actually operate this way — from a shared strategic map rather than separate briefs — requires real organizational will. But when it clicks, the difference is immediate and measurable.

The AI visibility wake-up call

The urgency here has increased significantly as AI-driven discovery has moved from novelty to reality. When a buyer asks Claude or Gemini which vendors to consider for a specific B2B category, those platforms don’t run a keyword match. They surface brands that have built genuine, cross-channel authority around a topic — brands cited in credible publications, whose content is well-structured and consistent, whose entity signals are clear across the web.

A company with strong SEO but thin earned media coverage will underperform in AI-generated answers. A company with strong PR but a poorly structured website will underperform. A company with both but no coordination between them will still underperform, because the signals are scattered rather than concentrated.

The brands getting cited consistently in AI answers right now aren’t necessarily the biggest or the best-resourced. They’re the ones that have — intentionally or not — built the most coherent cross-channel authority profile around a specific set of topics. That coherence is achievable by any company willing to align its PR, SEO, content and AIO efforts around a shared set of commercial goals.

What the payoff looks like

When these programs are genuinely coordinated, the results have a different character than what any single channel produces on its own. Rankings improve and hold because they’re backed by real external authority rather than technical optimization alone. AI citation rates rise in the categories that matter most. Earned media starts contributing to search performance in ways that show up in the data. Content that used to generate traffic and then go quiet starts building lasting authority signals.

More importantly, the business becomes harder to displace. A competitor can run a PR campaign. They can produce a lot of content. What they can’t do quickly is replicate years of consistent, cross-channel authority signals all pointing in the same commercial direction. That’s not a moat you build with any single tactic. It’s what you get when the whole system is finally working together.

The work isn’t harder. It’s just organized differently — around outcomes instead of outputs, and around a shared strategy instead of four separate ones.

That’s the shift. And for the companies that make it, the results don’t just look better on a dashboard — they show up where it actually counts.