Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Gross revenue is the total amount of money coming in before expenses. It’s tempting to celebrate, but it doesn’t tell you if your business is actually healthy.

Net revenue is what actually matters. It’s what’s left after the real costs of running your business are accounted for — and it’s the number that tells you whether your model works.

Instead of asking “How do we grow revenue?” the better question is “How do we grow profitable revenue?”

Ask most small business owners how their company is doing, and they’ll point straight to revenue. Sales are up, top line looks strong, Stripe notifications are going off. Things are great!

However, revenue alone doesn’t tell you whether the business is actually healthy. If you don’t understand the difference between gross and net revenue, you can scale yourself straight into a financial mess while thinking you’re winning.

In this article, we’ll break down the difference between the two to help you know what to look for in your own business as you scale.

Gross revenue is not your money

Gross revenue is the total amount of money coming in before expenses. Every payment from clients, customers, subscriptions, contracts or product sales counts toward this number.

It’s the easiest metric to track and the most tempting to celebrate because it feels like progress. And to be fair, it is progress, but it’s not the full picture.

Gross revenue doesn’t account for payroll, contractors, software, marketing, taxes, refunds, cost of goods and so much more.

A business doing $1 million in gross revenue can be wildly profitable, barely breaking even or losing money. Unfortunately, many businesses — even 7-figure ones — are operating on razor-thin margins, so without context, the gross revenue is meaningless.

Net revenue is what actually matters

Net revenue is what’s left after the real costs of running your business are accounted for. This is the number that tells you whether your model works.

This is also the number that determines whether you can pay yourself consistently, make your next hire and build cash reserves to help you survive slow months.

Net revenue is the operational truth. It forces you to confront whether your pricing, expenses and structure make sense together.

Many founders track revenue obsessively but avoid looking closely at net because it requires harder decisions. It may reveal that a popular offer is actually unprofitable or that growth came from your most recent discount.

Gross revenue makes you feel successful, but net revenue tells you if you actually are.

Why small businesses fall into the trap

The gross revenue trap usually happens for a few reasons.

First, growth is addictive. When revenue increases month over month, it creates psychological momentum. Founders assume the business is improving simply because sales are higher, but conveniently avoid looking at the cost incurred to get there.

Second, expenses almost always scale faster than expected. As revenue grows, businesses add tools, contractors, marketing spend and infrastructure. Each individual decision feels reasonable, but collectively, they can crush margins.

This is how a company can double its revenue but have less profit than the year before.

The silent margin squeeze

Margin erosion is one of the biggest threats to growing companies because it happens gradually. There’s rarely a single moment where it’s obvious. Instead, it shows up subtly and over time.

You might notice your cash balance isn’t growing despite higher sales, or you’re feeling tight every time payroll comes around.

Those signals usually mean your gross revenue is climbing while your margins are shrinking.

Shrinking margins are dangerous because they reduce your buffer for mistakes, downturns or unexpected costs. A business with strong margins can survive down periods, but a business with thin margins has no room for error.

A simple example

Let’s say a service business makes $50,000 per month.

In year one, monthly expenses total $30,000, leaving monthly net revenue of $20,000.

Year two, sales grow to $80,000 per month — awesome! But expenses rise to $70,000 because they hired quickly, increased ad spend and added tools. Net revenue is now $10,000.

Revenue went up 60%, but profit was cut in half.

Now do the math quickly for your business. What is your gross revenue this year? What is your net? What does that tell you about the ratio of your costs to revenue?

The real question to ask

Instead of asking “how do we grow revenue?” the better question is “how do we grow profitable revenue?” Those are very much not the same.

Chasing gross revenue alone often pushes businesses toward underpricing, taking any client that comes to them, overhiring and overinvesting in marketing.

Growing profitable revenue forces much more discipline. It requires understanding which products, services and clients actually contribute to the bottom line.

If you want a clear view of business health, track these alongside gross revenue:

Gross margin percentage

Net margin percentage

Cost per acquisition

Lifetime value

Overhead ratio

Revenue per employee

These numbers show whether your growth is sustainable or not.

For example, if revenue increases but revenue per employee drops, you may be scaling inefficiently. If revenue rises but gross margin falls, your pricing or delivery costs may be off. If customer acquisition cost climbs, your marketing may be getting less effective.

Revenue alone can’t tell you any of that, which is why looking at other numbers is so critical.

How to protect your margins while growing

Healthy businesses build disciplined habits that keep gross and net aligned.

If you want to follow that path, start by reviewing financials monthly. This should be a dedicated time block on your calendar that does not get moved or scheduled over.

Next, price based on margins. Competitive pricing sounds smart, but it often ignores your actual cost structure, so you could be underpricing just to seem like the cheapest option available.

Identify new expenses before committing long-term. Tools, hires and ad campaigns should prove ROI quickly or get cut. Don’t be afraid to experiment, but if you are going to experiment, don’t be afraid to cut things that aren’t working.

Most importantly, prioritize profitability.

Why this matters more as you scale

At small revenue levels, inefficiencies can hide and aren’t that painful. A few thousand dollars of wasted spend might not feel urgent at first, but as the business grows, those same inefficiencies multiply.

For example, a 5% margin leak at $20k per month is $1k; at $200k per month, it’s $10k; at $1 million per month, it’s $50k.

Scaling will only magnify structural problems, so obsess over your margins early.

The strongest founders stop chasing revenue for validation and start treating it as one data point inside a larger financial system.

Practice not celebrating a big sales month until you’ve looked at the net. This mindset shift sounds small, but it separates businesses that scale sustainably from those that constantly feel like they’re sprinting uphill.

In short, gross revenue shows how much money flows through your business. Net revenue shows how much stays.

If you want a business that lasts, track both, but build your strategy around the number that actually keeps the lights on.