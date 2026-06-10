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Key Takeaways Rising delinquencies don’t just strain consumers — they silently drain entrepreneurs of cash, payroll and growth potential.

Protecting revenue and customer relationships aren’t opposing goals — the right recovery process achieves both simultaneously.

Economic pressure changes which bills get paid first. Just in Q1 of last year, 12.1% of U.S. adults ages 20 to 64 with credit card debt were at least 30 days delinquent. That consumer figure is useful context because it shows how many households are already making difficult payment decisions. For entrepreneurs, however, the more immediate warning sits inside commercial receivables. Reports say overdue invoices accounted for 42% of B2B sales in the U.S. pharma sector alone in 2025, while bad debts affected 5% of long-outstanding invoices.

This commercial pressure immediately reflects in Days Sales Outstanding (DSO), the metric tracking the average time it takes to convert a sale into cash. A rising DSO is a direct threat to a company’s liquidity. When cash remains trapped in accounts receivable, working capital dries up, which means your business will struggle to fund operational essentials like payroll, inventory and vendor payments, let alone capitalize on new growth opportunities.

If three decades in this industry have taught me anything, it’s that history repeats itself. Cash flow is the oxygen of an early-to-mid-stage company, and rising delinquencies never fail to quietly starve the business of that oxygen. When a client delays payment, they are effectively using your company as an interest-free loan to stabilize their own cash position. This creates a dangerous ripple effect on your operations.

The commercial payment hierarchy behind late invoices

When client companies feel cash pressure, they do not always stop paying because they dispute the invoice. Many are trying to manage the money they have available that week or that month. They pay the obligations most tied to keeping their own operations running, while other invoices get pushed further out.

That creates a direct problem for the company waiting to be paid. A delayed invoice can tighten payroll planning, slow vendor payments and limit the cash available for daily operations. If several invoices begin aging at the same time, the problem moves beyond collections. It becomes a cash flow issue.

This is why DSOs matter. They show how long it takes a company to collect payment after a sale. If payment terms are 30 days, but invoices are regularly being collected closer to 50 or 60 days, the company is carrying that delay on its own balance sheet.

For small and midsize companies, those extra weeks can be very costly. A law firm waiting on unpaid client invoices, for example, or a medical office carrying post-insurance balances may all face the same pressure. The client company may still intend to pay, but the invoice is aging, and the likelihood of recovery is getting weaker.

That is why past-due accounts need a clear process from the start. The goal is not to treat every late payer as a failed relationship. The goal is to recover cash before the balance becomes harder to collect, while keeping the client relationship intact where possible.

The myth of the quick internal fix

When delinquencies spike, a common leadership reflex is to move the extra workload onto existing staff. That decision often creates more strain than relief. Internal teams are already managing tighter margins and current client relationships. Asking them to absorb collections work without the right training creates operational drag, inconsistent follow-up and fragmented documentation.

Debt is also perishable. The longer a balance sits unresolved, the lower the probability of recovery becomes. A company can look stable on paper while too much cash is sitting in accounts receivable. That is the danger of watching revenue on a P&L while ignoring the speed of collection.

An internal team may try to wait out the storm, but aging receivables never improve through inaction. Think of it this way: capital evaporates, staff become more defensive in their outreach, and previously loyal customers may experience the process as clearly disorganized.

Reframing revenue recovery as an extension of customer care

Many founders avoid outside recovery support because they do not want a vendor to damage the customer trust they have earned. Well, that is a legitimate concern, but keep in mind that once balances age, recovery gets more difficult to execute. The right partner should work as an extension of the business, that means you provide accurate records, they work with steady follow-up, and let them know their communication approach must align with your standards.

Past-due accounts still involve people who may have used your service, trusted your team or intend to resolve the balance when they can. A recovery process that sees those interactions as service moments can protect the relationship while moving the account toward resolution. Therefore, entrepreneurs should ask how a partner documents each contact, handles disputes, trains agents, complies with current regulations, and gives customers practical ways to respond.

Additionally, text, email, portals and self-service payment options can make engagement easier when used responsibly. During periods of rising delinquency, the partner must also scale without changing the tone of the customer experience.

A proactive blueprint for volatile times

Economic uncertainty punishes delay. Founders who wait for conditions to improve before addressing aging receivables often give unpaid balances more time to become harder to recover.

The first step is to review receivables before they cross the sixty- or ninety-day thresholds. Leaders should look at DSO trends, aging balances, dispute patterns and the amount of staff time being pulled into administrative follow-up. Flexible payment pathways should be introduced early enough to recover revenue before the client’s budget becomes more constrained.

Every economic cycle eventually corrects, but companies still need cash while the cycle is unfolding. A disciplined recovery process gives entrepreneurs a better chance to protect revenue without damaging the customer relationships they worked hard to build.