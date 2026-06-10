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Key Takeaways Execution is fading, so your decisions are now exposed.

AI will scale your direction, whether it’s right or wrong.

Accountability doesn’t disappear; it just gets harder to see.

In early 2024, Klarna’s CEO made headlines by announcing that the company’s AI was doing the work of 700 customer service agents. The story quickly became shorthand for AI replacing knowledge work.

By mid-2025, the company had quietly begun hiring humans back after customer experience issues surfaced. Then, by the end of the year, Klarna reported that its AI was handling the workload of more than 850 agents, more than before, according to CX Dive reporting.

The breakdown happened in how success was defined and managed, not in how quickly AI was adopted. Klarna optimized for efficiency, and the system delivered exactly that, handling more volume, faster and at lower cost. What it didn’t account for was the quality of those interactions, or who was ultimately responsible for the outcome.

That distinction matters far beyond one company. As AI continues to absorb execution across business functions, the role of leadership is starting to shift in ways many organizations didn’t anticipate.

When AI handles the work, leadership becomes the real job. The habits that once defined strong management — overseeing workflows, tracking output and optimizing processes — are no longer enough on their own. What’s replacing them is harder to measure and easier to get wrong: judgment, strategic clarity and accountability.

The companies getting this right aren’t the ones adopting AI the fastest. They’re the ones redefining what leadership looks like alongside it.

Here’s where that shift is showing up most clearly:

1. Execution is fading, so your decisions are now exposed

For years, many leadership roles have centered on managing execution. Tracking progress, reviewing outputs and ensuring deadlines are met created a sense of control. AI removes much of that layer, and with it, the illusion that oversight alone is enough.

What remains is decision-making. Leaders are now judged less by how well they manage workflows and more by the quality of the calls they make.

Lucas DiPietrantonio, co-founder and CEO of Darkroom, a technology-driven growth marketing firm focused on growth-stage consumer companies, sees this shift clearly as his team integrates AI into its operations. “The job stops being about managing production and starts being about architecting growth,” he explains. “When AI handles the execution layer, the value of a leader moves entirely to judgment, taste and strategic sequencing.”

At Darkroom, an internal AI system processes data, detects anomalies and connects insights across channels. That has reduced the need for hands-on oversight and created space for leaders to focus on higher-level decisions.

“Your role becomes less about orchestrating tasks and more about setting the standard for what good looks like,” DiPietrantonio adds.

This is where many leaders feel the pressure. Letting go of execution can feel uncomfortable, especially when it has defined success for so long. Leaders who adapt shift their focus. Instead of asking whether work is getting done, they focus on whether the right work is being prioritized in the first place.

2. AI will scale your direction, whether it’s right or wrong

AI doesn’t solve for direction. It amplifies whatever direction already exists, which makes clarity more important, not less.

According to DHR Global’s 2026 Workforce Trends Report, nearly 39% of employees report measurable productivity gains from AI. At the same time, only 34% say their organizations have clearly explained how AI affects their roles and skills. As execution speeds up, understanding often lags, leaving teams to interpret priorities on their own.

That gap creates friction. Speed without alignment leads to confusion rather than performance, especially when teams move quickly without a shared sense of what success looks like.

DiPietrantonio points to a clear difference between companies that benefit from AI and those that struggle with it. “The ones who succeed treat AI as infrastructure, not as a novelty,” he says. “They’re identifying the real bottlenecks in their workflow and rebuilding around them.”

That approach requires discipline. It’s easy to experiment with AI tools, but without a defined purpose, those efforts often remain disconnected. Leaders who see results take a more intentional approach, defining priorities first and then using AI to accelerate progress against them.

“The ones who struggle are either afraid of it or over-indexing on it,” he explains. “Both miss the point. AI doesn’t replace your team’s thinking. It compresses the time between thinking and shipping.”

That compression raises expectations for leadership. Decisions happen faster, and their impact shows up sooner, which means weak strategy becomes visible much earlier. Leaders who succeed focus on alignment. They communicate priorities clearly, define success and ensure their teams understand where to focus.

3. Accountability doesn’t disappear; it just gets harder to see

As AI becomes part of everyday workflows, ownership can quickly become unclear. When outputs are shaped by both human input and automated systems, it’s not always obvious who is responsible for the outcome.

That ambiguity is already showing up in real situations. In 2026, law firm Sullivan & Cromwell apologized to a federal judge after submitting a filing that included AI-generated, fabricated legal citations. The firm later acknowledged that its internal AI policies were not followed and that its review process failed to catch the errors before submission. The real issue was the breakdown in accountability, not the AI mistake itself.

Leaders need to address this directly. Accountability doesn’t disappear with automation, but it does need to be redefined.

Start by making it clear who owns decisions. AI can generate insights, recommendations and even complete tasks, but people must remain responsible for the final outcome. That clarity ensures that accountability stays anchored, even as workflows evolve.

It’s also important to define where human judgment is required. Teams need to understand when to rely on AI and when to question it. Without that guidance, it’s easy for people to defer to the system rather than think critically.

Organizations that navigate this well treat accountability as a core part of how they operate. Roles are clearly defined, expectations are communicated, and leaders model ownership in their own actions.

Why leadership matters more as AI takes on more

Rather than reducing the need for leadership, AI is exposing where it falls short. As execution becomes faster and more accessible, the margin for unclear thinking, misaligned priorities and undefined ownership disappears.

Leaders who adapt will recognize that their value no longer comes from managing work, but from deciding what work matters, setting direction with precision and taking responsibility for the outcomes that follow. The technology will keep improving. The real question is whether leadership will keep up.