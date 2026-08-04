I Was Told I’m ‘Just a Mom With a Side Hustle.’ Here’s What Those Words Reveal About Modern Business and Motherhood.

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Key Takeaways As leaders, we have two responsibilities: one, understand perception, and two, decide intentionally whether to reinforce or challenge it.

My client’s perception of me made me question whether I had blurred the lines between motherhood and leadership. But I came to realize they aren’t competing identities but harmonious, complementary ones.

When women realize that truth, the assumptions built to shame women begin to lose their power.

“You’re just a mom with a side hustle.”

His words shook me to my core.

Our client was canceling his contract with us. In the discussion and feedback about our work, he shared his perception of me. Not of our results. Not our strategy. Not of my 18 years in business. This was his perception of me — my identity. In one sentence, he reduced everything I had built to a hobby project run between nap times. His perception became a business reality. As leaders, we have two responsibilities: one, understand perception, and two, decide intentionally whether to reinforce or challenge it.

I had been the breadwinner for my family for more than half a decade. We were nine months into scaling our second company, navigating a new agency model. I was also a mom to two boys who were then seven and three. And from the outside, my personal brand featured a lot of mom content, because that is the role I love most. Even though, as a female founder, you’re apparently not supposed to admit that.

Studies show that when women discuss family and personal matters publicly, they are perceived as less business-focused. It’s a reputational consequence men don’t face when they drop the #prouddad posts. Worse, lab experiments published across multiple disciplines find that mothers are consistently evaluated as less competent and less committed than equally qualified women without children. Not because our work is different. But because of the perception of our priorities.

Researchers call it “the motherhood penalty” — a persistent societal bias in which mothers are stereotyped as prioritizing caregiving over career commitment. It follows women into entrepreneurship, too. Research from the Wharton School found that mothers disproportionately leave traditional employment to start their own businesses specifically to escape this bias, only to find that digital platforms replicate it, penalizing caregiving breaks with lower visibility scores and reduced professional standing.

There’s even a dominance penalty layered on top: The more successful a mother becomes, the less likable she is perceived to be. The system, in other words, has built a no-win architecture around the multi-hyphenate mom-female-founder. Be seen as a capable founder, or be seen as a mother. Rarely both. Either way, we lose ground that dads never have to give back.

My client’s words weren’t simply one person’s opinion. They reflected a pattern researchers have been documenting for decades.

The leadership identity shift hiding in motherhood

Motherhood reshapes your identity. It shifts how you make decisions, how you lead, what you’re willing to fight for and what you’re finally willing to let go. Science, not sentiment, explains why.

Research on fetal microchimerism confirms that a baby’s cells literally migrate into a mother’s body during pregnancy, cross the placental barrier and embed in her organs — her heart, her brain, her liver — where they can remain for decades. A Tufts University geneticist found that fetal cells still present in a mother’s blood 27 years after she gave birth. You don’t just carry your children. Science says you are, in some measurable way, permanently altered by them. And when your biology changes, your leadership often does too.

You begin asking different questions. Not simply: How do I build a successful company? But what am I building this company for? Success becomes less about optimizing for status and more about optimizing for both presence and legacy. Decisions once made solely through the lens of efficiency become filtered through stewardship, values and the world your children will inherit.

That’s the shift we’re watching play out across an entire generation of entrepreneurial mothers.

Then Covid blurred the boundaries between work and home in ways few of us expected. Entrepreneurial families began redesigning their lives around greater proximity rather than greater separation. Homeschooling has grown by more than 50% over the past six school years, according to The Washington Post, reflecting a broader shift: Parents are increasingly choosing intentionality over default systems.

Rather than outsourcing more of motherhood, many entrepreneur parents are redesigning their lives so they can participate in it more fully. They’re building location-independent businesses, choosing flexible work over traditional career ladders and, increasingly, rethinking not just where they work, but how their children learn.

More than 3.4 million children in the U.S. are now homeschooled — a figure that has grown more than 50% over the past six school years, far outpacing both public and private school enrollment growth. At the same time, world-schooling and hybrid education models have exploded among entrepreneurial families who are choosing to integrate education into the rhythms of business, travel and real-world experience.

Entrepreneurial parents are redefining proximity as an advantage rather than a distraction. They’re choosing intentionality over default systems and embracing the kind of education no institution can fully replicate: one delivered by someone who has everything to lose if that child doesn’t thrive.

How motherhood is redefining leadership for women entrepreneurs

I never thought not to integrate motherhood into entrepreneurship. I’m a second-generation entrepreneur. My playroom was also the home office of my parents’ tree company, which my mom ran while my dad was out in the field. Business and life, work and family, ambition and motherhood weren’t competing identities in our home. No one taught me that becoming a serious business owner meant leaving part of myself at the door.

So I didn’t. I shared both. Proudly. It wasn’t until someone else’s perception collided with that worldview that I paused to ask whether I had somehow blurred the lines between motherhood and leadership. For a moment, I considered that possibility, because every entrepreneur has a responsibility to examine how they’re perceived. I took that responsibility seriously.

But the more I reflected — and the more I researched — the more I realized this wasn’t simply about my messaging. It was about the lens through which motherhood itself is viewed in business.

For generations, women have been handed an impossible standard: be ambitious, but not too ambitious; be devoted mothers, but never visibly so; work, but don’t appear distracted by your family; stay home, but never become dependent. No matter the choice, we’re judged against the one we didn’t make.

The mom-founders I’ve watched succeed didn’t compartmentalize motherhood. They stopped treating one of the most defining experiences of their lives as something to be concealed. Motherhood sharpened their discernment. It clarified what they were building, why it mattered and who they wanted to become in the process.

The moment a woman realizes those aren’t competing identities but harmonious, complementary ones, leadership stops requiring fragmentation and begins drawing strength from integration. That’s when the assumptions built to shame women begin to lose their power. Mom-entrepreneurship is a revolution.

The permission we never needed

If you are a founder and a mother reading this, here is what I invite you to consider:

Stop measuring the value of your labor only in revenue. The work you do inside your homeisn’t separate from leadership. It refines it. Before 7 a.m., for moms, you’ve practiced negotiation, emotional regulation, conflict resolution and long-term thinking, sometimes even before coffee. Those aren’t soft skills. They’re executive skills.

Stop apologizing for showing your children. In a marketplace saturated with AI-generated sameness, your humanity is your competitive advantage. The late-night feedings, school pickups and business calls from the parking lot aren’t distractions from your brand. They’re part of the story no algorithm can replicate.

And if someone ever calls you “just a mom with a side hustle” — let them finish the sentence. Then whip out the receipts.

Motherhood isn’t the reason you can’t build the business you’re imagining. It might be the very reason you build something that ripples into generations. You already have, mama.