$0 to $1,000 in a Day: How to Build an Ecommerce Business That Could Make You Millions

For our first video in the series $0 to $1,000, ecommerce expert Trevor Chapman chats about the type of site you need, the basics you must have before you launch and how to use email the right way.

June 5, 2018 1 min read

Before you can run, you need to learn how to walk. The same logic goes for building a successful email store: You need a solid foundation before you can start making money.

In our first video for $0 to $1,000, a series in which we help ecommerce entrepreneurs learn what it takes to make a grand a day running their virtual store, we get into the fundamentals you need to be successful.

Related: 10 Insanely Clever Ways These Companies Grew Their Business

Our guest Trevor Chapman , an ecommerce pro, delves into how to get customers to convert on your website (hint: it isn’t what you think), the types of products that you need, how to use email and what to communicate with potential buyers.

Check out the video to get started.