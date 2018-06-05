$0 to $1,000 in a Day: How to Build an Ecommerce Business That Could Make You Millions
Before you can run, you need to learn how to walk. The same logic goes for building a successful email store: You need a solid foundation before you can start making money.
In our first video for $0 to $1,000, a series in which we help ecommerce entrepreneurs learn what it takes to make a grand a day running their virtual store, we get into the fundamentals you need to be successful.
Our guest Trevor Chapman , an ecommerce pro, delves into how to get customers to convert on your website (hint: it isn’t what you think), the types of products that you need, how to use email and what to communicate with potential buyers.
Check out the video to get started.