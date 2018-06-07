Why Get-Rich-Quick Schemes Will Have You Craving Money -- But Not Value

It's a slippery slope when your main priority is money.

June 7, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Eric Siu breaks down why long-term value always trumps get-rich-quick projects.

The benefit of creating value, in Siu's words, is extending beyond making money just for yourself. It can be tempting to launch profitable (but ultimately short-lived) products that generate a lot of profit. Eventually, making products just to make return can lead to a warped sense of value and money.

In Siu's younger years, he even saw himself becoming obsessed with generating six-figure returns. Eventually, he learned that putting in the time and effort to build a stable business can do the most good overall. When you build something with lasting impact, you will not only bring in more consistent money but also make it clearer where you hard work is going.

Click play to hear about creating products for value over money.

Related: 6 Pro Tips to Help Your Business Convert More Customers

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.