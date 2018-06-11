Do You Love Getting Immediate Feedback? Try Marketing.

Marketing is numbers-heavy, but that's a good thing. Here's why.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars sits down with Rick Silvestrini, VP of marketing at Hired, to talk about his experience at the company and his expertise on the marketing field.

Silvestrini says that while gut instinct can be a powerful tool, he primarily works with data. He particularly enjoys being able to see the numbers behind a new campaign or initiative -- the instant feedback he receives about whether his ideas are working or not, which he can use to implement other ideas down the road.

