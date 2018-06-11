My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

Do You Love Getting Immediate Feedback? Try Marketing.

Marketing is numbers-heavy, but that's a good thing. Here's why.
Next Article
  • --shares
VIP Contributor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars sits down with Rick Silvestrini, VP of marketing at Hired, to talk about his experience at the company and his expertise on the marketing field.

Silvestrini says that while gut instinct can be a powerful tool, he primarily works with data. He particularly enjoys being able to see the numbers behind a new campaign or initiative -- the instant feedback he receives about whether his ideas are working or not, which he can use to implement other ideas down the road.

Click the video to learn more about what it's like to be a marketing professional.

Related: Why This Entrepreneur Says You Can't Have Passion Without Hustle

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

Make Your Ads Works of Art, but Your Marketing Plan Needs to Be All Science

  • --shares
Add to Queue