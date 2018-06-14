How to Gain an Edge in the Ecommerce Marketplace

Eric Siu offers some quick and straightforward tips on making more sales online.

June 14, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Eric Siu recommends a few tips to increase your ecommerce sales with these simple steps.

Make sure your site has a chat function on its page. This way, the path to communication is made shorter and you can also chat with customers when they are farther down the sales funnel. Creating urgency is another great tactic. By condensing the window customers have to make a decision, you can help lock in these customers to commit to making a purchase.

Siu closes with highlighting upsell and cart abandonment tactics, which can further increase recognition and your ecommerce sales overall.

Click the video to learn more on increasing ecommerce sales.

Related: Why Get-Rich-Quick Schemes Will Have You Craving Money -- But Not Value

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.